The Shorthorn is back with our weekly To-Do List, featuring socially-distanced events in Arlington.

This week’s list includes a Maverick Kitchen Quick Recipe, a virtual book club, a Father’s Day hog roast and more.

Virtual Night Out Book Club

The Arlington Public Library is scheduled to host a virtual version of its destination book club Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m.

Meeting through Zoom, the club will discuss this month’s book, The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

The club meets once a month, and attendance is free. You can sign up here.

Maverick Kitchen Quick Recipe: Fried Plantains

UTA Libraries virtually hosts Maverick Kitchen Quick Recipes every Friday at 2 p.m.

Headed by Stenila Simon, outreach and community specialist, the event is meant to involve students hands-on by presenting easy recipes from ingredients most people already have in the kitchen. This week’s tutorial recipe will be fried plantains, a tea-time favorite from South India.

You can tune in to the live event via the UTA Libraries Experiential Learning and Outreach Facebook group.

Tribute to Led Zeppelin

This summer, Arlington Music Hall is hosting live music concerts featuring local artists. The Zeppelin Project is scheduled to perform a live rendition of Led Zeppelin’s studio recordings Friday from 8 to 10 p.m.

Arlington Music Hall will keep attendance to 25% capacity, and guests are encouraged to wear a face mask or covering inside the building.

Ticket prices range from $9- $59, and you can reserve them here.

Black Freedom Juneteenth

PYT Social Lounge & Grill is scheduled to host a Black freedom discussion Friday at 6 p.m.

In observation of Juneteenth, the Black-owned lounge plans to commemorate Black people throughout history who have fought for independence.

The event is open to the public, and you can find more information on the company’s Facebook page.

Fathers Day Hog Roast

225 BBQ will host a hog roast Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at Division Brewing. In honor of Father’s Day, all dads are welcome — whether it’s your “dad dad, step dad, baby daddy or sugar daddy.”

Along with an entire hog, the barbecue trailer is set to smoke pork steaks, whole chickens and spare ribs. Attendees will be given a wristband for the all-you-can-eat barbecue.

Entry is $20 per person. You can find more info here.

