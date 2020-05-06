The Shorthorn is back with our weekly virtual To-Do List, now solely featuring stay-at-home events.

This week’s list includes ballet, virtual EDM and a Maverick Kitchen Quick Recipe.

Here is your virtual To-Do List.

Virtual EDM concerts, ballet performances and chair yoga to keep you moving while social distancing

DJ and music producer Activ8ion plays on Aug. 30, 2019, at Truth Vinyl in Arlington. The Global Dance Digital Festival will feature an array of artists, including Big Gigantic and Pegboard Nerds.

Global Dance Digital Festival

Despite canceling its Global Dance Festival, Global Dance teamed with Crowdsurf Concerts and Cardinal Management to create a new virtual festival. The online event is scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. CDT.

The festival will feature an array of artists, including Big Gigantic, Pegboard Nerds, QUIX, Crankdat, Sullivan King, StayLoose, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Trivecta and Wuki.

The free event requires an RSVP, and 100% of any donations will go to Direct Relief charity fund in support of health care workers and medical supplies. You can RSVP here.

Will Flato, known artistically as Sunnycyde, spins up his tracks for the EDM Treehouse event April 6, 2018, at Growl Records on Abram street. 

Virtual EDM Night

The Tiny Cupboard, aka “the world’s smallest venue,” hosts virtual Electronic Dance Music (EDM) nights every Friday at 8 p.m.

Tickets are free, and virtual attendees are encouraged to show their faces, turn their mics on and dance. You can register here.

Dancers perform during Ballet Nepantla's show Valentina on Oct. 2, 2019, in the Rosebud Theatre. Ballet Dallas is introducing its new series, Pop-Up Premieres, in hopes to engage audiences online.

Ballet Dallas Presents: Pop-Up Premieres Virtual Performances

Ballet Dallas is introducing its new series, Pop-Up Premieres, in hopes to engage audiences with new and creative works of dance.

Artistic director Carter Alexander and resident choreographer Hailey Von Schlehenried will remotely choreograph ballet solos and duets, and dancers will perform them live on the Ballet Dallas Facebook page.

The next scheduled pop-up is May 15 at 5 p.m.

FabLab student assistant Mia Perkins smashes a banana for her vegan banana pancake recipe April 25, 2019, at the Central Library FabLab. This week’s Maverick Kitchen Quick Recipe creation will be a saltine toffee bark.

Maverick Kitchen Quick Recipe: Saltine Toffee Bark

UTA Libraries virtually hosts “Maverick Kitchen Quick Recipes” every Friday at 2 p.m.

Headed by Stenila Simon, outreach and community specialist, the event is meant to involve students hands-on by showing them easy recipes from ingredients that most people will already have in the kitchen. This week’s recipe will be saltine toffee bark, a simple yet tasty snack or dessert.

You can tune in to the live event via the UTA Libraries Experiential Learning and Outreach Facebook group.

Crick-neck chair yoga

The Crow Museum of Asian Art is hosting a live yoga session every Friday in May at 5 p.m.

Amy Hofland, senior director and certified yoga instructor, will lead the 15-minute session of chair yoga. The events will be hosted live on the Crow Museum of Asian Art Facebook page. The event is free and open to the public.

