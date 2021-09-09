Venting doesn’t just feel good — research shows it can improve brain health

People faced challenges they’ve never had before, oftentimes with no one to talk to, during the pandemic. Being able to vent and connect with someone is a basic human need, said Marivi Acuña, Counseling and Psychological Services staff psychologist.
College students live busy lives. Venting and being listened to isn't on the forefront of everyone's minds, but it's still important.
Venting is a vigorous or emotional expression as a means of release, according to Merriam-Webster.
According to a research study published in August, researchers from New York University Grossman School of Medicine found having a good listener around improves brain health.
Having someone to listen when you need to talk is associated with greater cognitive resilience, a measure of the brain’s ability to function. According to lead researcher Joel Salinas, evidence showed this can slow cognitive aging and prevent symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.
When someone keeps too much information in their head, they can start to feel overwhelmed and need an outlet, Acuña said.
Venting is when you talk with someone else about what you’re dealing with, said Bruce Nouanesengsy, animation and gaming senior.
It was difficult during the pandemic because he lived alone and didn’t have anyone to talk to, he said. For those who may not have a good friend to talk to, Nouanesengsy recommends they go to CAPS services.
Financial issues, family, school or relationship problems are some factors students may want to vent about. It’s important because it’s a relief knowing someone has your back, Nouanesengsy said.
Lack of communication or connection with others can result in mental health concerns, Acuña said. Not talking about stressful situations can cause a sense of loneliness and isolation, which can sometimes lead to symptoms of anxiety and depression, she said.
“When we engage with other people, not only are we taking in the information of what they’re saying, but we’re also taking other cues from the environment,” Acuña said.
Everyone should have someone they can vent to so they know there’s someone who understands how they’re feeling, computer science sophomore Rushali Gurung said.
Gurung said her friend offers advice after she vents, but ultimately she decides what to do herself. Everyone handles their emotions differently, she said.
Unlike venting, ranting is to scold, according to the Merriam-Webster definition. Nouanesengsy said ranting is when someone continuously talks about a problem without exploring solutions.
Sometimes people just need someone to talk to, Gurung said.
“It’s like working out,” Acuña said. “The more you work out different muscles, the healthier you are.”
