UTA's Football Team hosts judgment-free event centered on inclusion

Lime green stained glass lanterns sway from the ceiling, dripping with sparkling fabric. Star-shaped lights project onto the walls, illuminating the darkened bar. Music drifts loudly out of speakers and onto the dance floor, where people are laughing, talking and having a drink.
This is the atmosphere of the Football Team's latest event, Eval, at the 1851 Club on Feb. 11.
Paul Esparza, event coordinator of the Football Team and visual arts and communications junior, said Eval stands for evaluation.
Esparza said Eval was inspired by the way society has consistently placed judgments and evaluations on him without asking. They said this event was meant to be a safe space where students and the LGBTQ+ community could come be themselves in a setting free of evaluation.
Anthropology junior Tristan Saldidl said he found out about the event from a flier and attended to see what it was about. Saldidl found the event entertaining and said it had a fun atmosphere.
Esparza said the event took inspiration from ballroom culture.
Ballroom culture was born in the Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ community in Harlem, New York, according to the National Museum of African American History & Culture, and centers around drag competitions.
Ballroom culture invented the dance move and ultra-feminine style of posing we know today as “voguing,” which began as battles that contestants would have. Individuals would use sharp, controlled movements to execute dramatic choreography like the death drop or Madonna’s use of the hand to frame her face.
The main goal for the event was about extravagant celebrations of self, Esparza said.
“Ballroom is such a loving thing for the community, and I don't think it's really implemented as much as it should be,” they said.
UTA alumni Thomas Massaquoi said the 1851 Club, as the only gay bar in Arlington, is necessary for the local queer community.
The UTA Football Team has never hosted an event like this, said Esparza.
Arlington resident Amy Montelongo said she enjoys the bar and inclusive atmosphere.
“It’s one of the only places I feel comfortable coming by myself,” Montelongo said.
Agaust Plascencia, Football Team graphic designer, said they didn’t expect to find such a vivid art community in Arlington, especially when it’s often overshadowed by the Metroplex. When they discovered the Football Team and its goals, they were pleasantly surprised and have been a member ever since.
Plascencia said while there is an Arlington community for queer individuals and artists, they believe they can do better. They said more queer-occupied spaces and events need to exist for their diverse community.
Esparza said promoting the event caused a commotion. They said as long as creating events centered around the LGBTQ+ community turns heads and upsets people, he will not be satisfied.
“Our existence isn't political. It's factual. We exist,” said Esparza.
@mckebbaw
features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.