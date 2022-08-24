Bottles topple to the ground, frisbees crash into buckets and students chatter with palpable excitement.
The atmosphere was buzzing with energy at Tuesday’s first-ever UTA-sponsored Tailgate Games held in Brazos Park.
As part of the university’s first week welcome events, the Tailgate Games were meant to invite students back to campus after summer.
With food set to arrive, students were working up a sweat, participating in activities, chatting around the area or watching others win and lose games.
Luke Phipps, business marketing and management junior, attended the event in an effort to make freshmen feel more comfortable on campus.
Phipps said when he first arrived on campus, he felt alone. He didn’t know where to begin meeting new people and wanted to alleviate that worry for new students.
“I know it can be kind of intimidating being on campus,” he said. “People who tend to come to stuff like this are really enjoyable, and they just want to have fun. So I thought I could help others out just by coming along and doing it.”
Juan Velazquez, program assistant for Campus Recreation, said the team is pushing to turn the games into a weekly event for students to relieve stress as a part of its new Recess Rec initiative.
Phipps said the atmosphere felt friendly, helping bring students together and build connections.
Games like cornhole, bottle bash, kan jam and spikeball littered the park, inviting passersby to drop their bags and come play a round.
Nursing senior McKendry Walsh said bottle bash was really fun to play. In the game, the player’s main objective is to knock down a bottle balanced on a large pole with a frisbee. Players are pitted against each other, attempting to knock down an opponent’s bottle or catch their frisbee gets you a point.
Cornhole and kan jam also puts players' hand-eye coordination to the test.
In cornhole, players pitch bean bags toward a wooden ramp with a small hole cut out, acting as a target. Points are awarded for sinking the bean bag or being closest to the mark.
Kan jam requires players to toss frisbees through a narrow slit, cut out of lidless plastic cans. Teams take turns throwing a frisbee, trying to either hit the can, dunk the disc into the top or zip it through the slit, with each awarding a different amount of points.
Phipps said his favorite game of the evening was spikeball, a two-versus-two sport where opponents try to spike a ball on a small, trampoline-like net. The last player to touch the ball before it goes out of bounds concedes a point to the opposing team.
With all of the games requiring an opponent or partner, events like these are good for socializing with other students.
“I think having community and making friends is very important to getting through college. So trying to come here and connect to other people and people with us I think is a great idea,” Walsh said.
Josh Hale, assistant director for Sport Programs, said in an email that he is excited to show students what other opportunities campus recreation has to offer.
“Kids here are friendly,” said Valazquez, “Just don't be afraid to go out and have fun.”
For more opportunities to make friends and relieve stress, Campus Recreation will also host RecStravaganza from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Maverick Activities Center.
“Everybody should go to the events. Don't miss out on opportunities like this,” Phipps said.
