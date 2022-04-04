UTA Theatre to present Lydia, a portrait of Mexican American immigrant family

The Maverick Theatre Company is scheduled to present Lydia at the Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building from April 6 to 10.

Andrew Gaupp, Lydia director, Department of Theatre Arts and Dance professor and the Maverick Theatre Company artistic director, said the play is set in 1970s El Paso and paints an unflinching, deep and emotional portrait of a Mexican American immigrant family caught in a web of dark secrets that’s slowly exposed throughout the play.

Lydia was written by prominent Latino playwright Octavio Solis, who will be attending the performance, Gaupp said.

Solis has written over 20 plays, many depicting Latino heritage and culture.

Lydia is no exception. Gaupp said the way the play tackles immigration and family dynamics is what initially drew him in.

Theater performance sophomore Efren Paredes plays Misha, the youngest brother in the family. He said the show portrays some tough topics, and audiences should be prepared.

“It excites me to have people of color on a UTA stage telling a story that their parents probably went through,” Paredes said. “That makes me proud.”

Tickets for the show will be $10 for general admission and $8 for faculty, staff, students and seniors. It begins at 7:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. 

