UTA students share five meaningful and inexpensive date ideas for Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day, many are on the hunt for the perfect date idea without having to spend a lot of money.
Organization communications senior Tori Muñoz said dates definitely can be expensive, but she doesn’t think they have to be.
“It's more the thought that counts,” Muñoz said.
Here are five date ideas that will help make your day special while saving money.
Picnic at the park
Picnics are a good way to spend quality time with your significant other.
Computer science junior Rohan Bankala said anything with music and good food makes a good date.
“A little nature walk, a little picnic,” said Muñoz. “Just me and him. That's the ideal.”
Bankala’s girlfriend, Ishu Pokhral, marketing and psychology junior, said sunsets, lots of food, cute couple stuff and embarrassing photos to look back on make the ideal date for her.
Hiking
For those who like adventure, hiking is a great, inexpensive date idea.
Anisha Sharma, psychology and biology junior, said as a broke college student who doesn’t have a car, she loves morning hikes.
“It's really fun for bird-watching and just meditating or just strolling in the morning that can really refresh you and also not take a lot of time of your day,” Sharma said.
Ending an early morning hike with brunch makes a good time without eating up your whole day, allowing you to catch up on schoolwork, she said.
Cooking and baking session
“I feel like as college students, our lives are really monotonous. And so our food habits, we basically live off of canned foods or fast food items,” Sharma said. “One thing I would love to do is just sit back and eat a good meal.”
She said cooking and baking is decompressing for her.
A trip to the nearest farmers market to pick up a few ingredients for a meal and cooking together with your partner is an enjoyable and relaxing date idea, she said.
Pokhral said baking sessions with her boyfriend is her favorite kind of date. She said pancake sessions are one of her favorites dates.
Get artsy
Muñoz said she likes to get creative with her partner by doing arts and crafts together.
Following Bob Ross tutorials and painting together on canvases is a fun way to spend time with your partner without spending a lot of money, she said.
Cozy night in
Staying home and starting a show or movie together is always a favorite for her and her partner, Muñoz said.
Her and her partner like to pick a movie each and have a movie marathon.
“I feel like your favorite movie is really telling about yourself. And so your partner gets to really see you on the inside,” Muñoz said.
Bankala and Pokhral said they both enjoy staying home and having cuddle sessions while watching a good show.
But while having a cozy night in, be sure to make it intentional that it is a date and add small elements to make it special, Bankala said.
@ayeshahshaji
features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.