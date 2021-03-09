UTA students remind the community to stay safe, take precautions during spring break

Spring break is just around the corner, and for many college students it's a week of rest and relaxation from their studies.
While the pandemic may hinder some spring break plans this year, there are other ways people can safely have fun with friends and family.
Public health senior Adam Gonzales said he will mostly be staying at home this year but will mask up if he goes out.
“I would say double, triple masking is probably a necessity at this point,” he said.
One way Gonzales said students can safely have fun during spring break is to reschedule plans with people if you're feeling sick.
“Don't be hanging out with people or don't make plans with people if you know you're feeling sick,” he said.
If students are going to go out, they shouldn’t go to large crowded places because they might not know if someone has COVID-19. Gonzales said students should be smart and know their boundaries.
Nursing sophomore Kristen Kerr also said that crowds should be avoided.
“Maybe go to a drive-in movie theater,” she said. “Just social distance as much as possible, but they can definitely have fun and go wherever they please.”
She said students should not drink too much or frequent a lot of nightclubs. She said they can also get the vaccine as an added precaution.
Before the pandemic, Kerr said she would go out with her friends. This year she will be spending spring break at home.
“The only thing I would do is go to a spa for relaxation, but other than that, I will stay at home,” she said.
Nursing sophomore Michelle Tes said it would be okay if students hung out with a couple of their friends so long as they practice social distancing.
“You don't really have to go do anything, just enjoy each other's time,” she said.
Tes advised hanging out with trusted friends that students can be more relaxed with.
She spent past spring breaks working at her family’s Dallas business, but this year she’ll be spending it in New Orleans with her family.
While traveling, Tes said she will be taking precautions, especially on the plane.
“I will be wearing double face masks along with a face shield,” she said. “I’m always going to have hand sanitizer in my pocket, and I will try to avoid touching unnecessary objects.”
At the end of the day, college students can have fun during spring break as long as they consider their safety and take precautions both on vacation and at home.
