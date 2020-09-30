UTA students give their prelaunch impressions of the PlayStation 5, Sony’s next-gen console

After Sony announced the PlayStation 5, its latest generation console, was set to release Nov. 12, many student gamers reacted with excitement.
The enthusiasm came as no surprise, though, as Sony has had a long history of success in the gaming industry.
It started 25 years ago in 1994 when the company’s first-generation console was released. In just under a decade, the PlayStation became the first console of any type to sell over 100 million units, according to a press release from Sony.
When the PlayStation 2 was released in 2005, it sold 100 million units even faster than the PS1, in just under six years. Now, it is still the best-selling console of all time, with over 155 million units sold.
Sales for the PlayStation 3 saw a 56% decline after it was released in 2006. By March 2017, only 87.4 million units had been sold. In comparison, the competing console at the time, the Xbox 360, sold 84 million units.
Sony’s latest record-breaking console was released in 2013. The PlayStation 4 had 1 million units sold in just 24 hours and beat out the PlayStation 2 for the record of fastest console to reach 100 million units sold in two months. Meanwhile, the competing console, the Xbox One, sold only half that many at about 50 million units.
Now, gamers are eagerly anticipating the PlayStation 5.
Sony is offering two versions of the console, though not much differentiates the two besides the inclusion of a disk drive and the cost.
Having the option to purchase a digital-only version is appealing because physical disks are becoming a thing of the past, said Jomari Smith, economics and finance junior. If everything is going digital, then he can get used to not having to keep up with a disk.
“Just like with computers, you don’t have any disk imports inside them anymore. You’d normally just go to a website and download it. That’s what they’re trying to bring,” he said. “I’d probably get the more digital edition just because it’s cooler, and it’s relatively new, and it helps the environment.”
The look of the PS5 has changed quite a bit from previous generations. It will be larger, at about 15.4 inches tall, 4.1 inches deep, and 10.2 inches wide. It will also have a mostly white design.
Smith’s first impression of the PS5’s design was that it reminds him of a Wi-Fi Router. He said it looks sleek and interesting.
“It seems like it’s alien-ish, versus your Xbox, which they kind of kept the same design — they’ve been going for like cubes a lot lately,” he said. “I’d really say it’s different [from] what I’m used to getting from PS, so I kind of look forward to that.”
The console will feature a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based GPU that provides 10.28 teraflops of graphical power, meaning games can be played in 4K up to 8K at up to 120fps, with support for 120Hz output and HDR. The PS5 will also have an 825GB Solid State Drive for storage, which will allow for near-instant load times.
Sony’s controllers will also see an update in design. While most of the features will stay similar to older models, big changes include haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers and a built-in microphone. These updates will allow players a greater sense of effects through vibrational feedback and resistance levels in the triggers to simulate the physical impact of in-game activities.
One of the most exciting features of the PS5 is backward compatibility, computer science senior Tia Deloach Benson said.
“There are a lot of PS4 games that I really enjoyed,” she said. “So being able to replay those on a PS5, that’s a really nice feature, not having to throw those games away.”
Sony announced several previous generation games that will be backward compatible with the PS5 and playable on launch.
Sony also announced six new games that will be released on launch day. Although a few will be playable on PS4, they were all designed specifically for the PS5:
- Astro’s Playroom
- Demon’s Souls
- Destruction AllStars
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
- Sackboy A Big Adventure
Mechanical engineering sophomore Amari Oden said the games are what’s going to help him decide if the PS5 turns out better than the PS4. He still thinks the PS3 was a better console than the PS4 because of the games he enjoyed.
However, he is excited for several games that will be available on launch day, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. He plans to wait until he purchases the PS5 before playing those, even though he could play them on his PS4.
Above all, the thing that’s going to make this console better than previous generations is the hardware, Deloach Benson said.
“The PS5 can probably handle more powerful games than the PS4 and previous versions, so just being able to see games look more realistic,” she said. “I think that would be attractive to a lot of fans.”
