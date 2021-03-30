UTA students discuss their favorite goddesses in honor of Women’s History Month

During the days of ancient Greece and Egypt, women were seen as incredibly powerful, occupying the roles of goddesses alongside the gods.
With Women’s History Month drawing to a close, members of the UTA community share their favorite goddesses and why it’s important to remember their stories today.
Artemis
Musical theater sophomore Josie Cass said she got into mythology when she started reading the Percy Jackson series in middle school.
She was so drawn in by the story of the gods that she started doing research and found that there were multiple women in greek mythology that weren’t a big part of the books.
Cass said her favorite Greek goddess is Artemis, twin to Apollo and goddess of the moon, animals, the hunt, chastity and childbirth.
Artemis is the strongest of the twelve gods and goddesses because she doesn’t rely on a man to get by in life and serves as a protector to others, Cass said.
Though most people don’t have powers like goddesses, Cass said that the stories in mythology could stand as a reminder to other women that they’re powerful too.
Isis
Isis Martinez, linguistics and Spanish alumna, said she first heard about the goddess Isis in class, which intrigued her because they shared a name.
The Egyptian goddess Isis, whose name means “throne,” is known as the goddess of fertility, rebirth and magic.
Something Martinez likes about Isis is her ability to stand her ground as a queen despite being surrounded by men. Isis knew that she could have as much power as any man, she said.
Athena
Musical theater senior Sydney Hamil thinks that all the greek goddesses are powerful in their own ways, but Athena comes to mind first.
Athena, who was born right out of Zeus’ head, is the goddess of wisdom, warfare and strategy, Hamil said. She is the goddess that many associate with an olive tree or owl.
Hamil said Athena is a pillar of strength who fights her own battles and doesn’t take no for an answer. Because of that, she’s not someone people want to mess with.
What’s fascinating to Hamil is that Athena was equal to the male gods in almost all ways. They don’t look down on her simply because she’s a woman, and they know better than to pick a fight with her, Hamil said.
Gods and goddesses were worshipped and considered the force behind natural phenomenons. She said people thought the world of them, believing that the gods could provide everything they needed in life.
The fact that women were associated with such forces shows that women are and always have been powerful, she said.
