UTA students discuss most anticipated games of 2023

With the first month of the year closed out, many of the biggest hits in the video game industry have begun to make an impression.
More games are on the horizon for the first quarter of the year and beyond, and many gamers may wonder what other anticipated titles they could expect in 2023.
A trio of gamers from The Basement, a gaming space located in the Central Library, gave some input on their most anticipated games of 2023 and whether they’re already out or still to come.
Dead Space
The first game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows. Developed by Motive Studio, a subsidiary of Electronic Arts, this remake of a 2008 sci-fi horror title of the same name has garnered praise for its plot and survival gameplay.
“The technology that is necessary to make games like this has completely changed,” economics junior Hector Lopez said. “They’re taking this game from over 10 years ago, and they’re remaking it from the ground up to give us a more unique experience in the horror genre.”
The game takes place in the year 2508 and follows Isaac Clarke, an engineer answering a distress call from a stranded spaceship. He must save its crew from the Necromorphs — reanimated human bodies driven to slaughter anything that moves — before all hope is lost.
Not only does it have a great story, but it also has some of the best gameplay that players could ever see, Lopez said. “I haven’t seen a studio put this much effort into a remake in a very long time.”
Octopath Traveler II
Another game set for a 2023 release is Octopath Traveler II. The turn-based role-playing game is the sequel to the 2018 title Octopath Traveler, developed by Square Enix, a Japanese software company famous for other Japanese role-playing game franchises like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest.
“If you’re looking for a game to sink hours into that has beautiful graphics and music, I recommend it,” civil engineering junior Jamen O’Dell said. “For one [Square Enix JRPG] coming out soon, Octopath Traveler II is up there.”
Octopath Traveler II, much like its predecessor, features a narrative style with eight protagonists whose respective stories are told simultaneously. Described as the spiritual successor to Final Fantasy VI, it popularized the HD-2D format adopted by a few of Square Enix’s other titles, such as Live A Live and the upcoming Dragon Quest III remake.
Other games planned for the remainder of 2023’s first quarter:
- Like A Dragon: Ishin! - Feb. 21
- Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe - Feb. 24
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - March 9
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - March 17
- WWE 2K23 - March 17
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - March 23
- Resident Evil 4 (remake) - March 24
Tekken 8
While its release date is unconfirmed, the fighting game by Bandai Namco is one of many highly anticipated games for this year. The previous entry in the series, Tekken 7, was released almost eight years ago.
Tekken 7 left off with protagonist Kazuya Mishima ending his long-standing rivalry with his father, Heihachi. The eighth entry continues the Mishima family’s legacy with Kazuya’s son, Jin. The two faced off in Tekken 8’s debut trailer to high acclaim from the gaming community.
“It’s a great fighting game overall if you’re looking to get seriously into it,” said biology junior Ricardo Diaz. “Or it’s a pretty fun casual game that you can enjoy with friends regardless.”
Tekken 8’s announcement also followed the release of Kazuya’s character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and his addition to Nintendo’s line-up of amiibo figurines.
The two fighting game franchises have been compared for their approachability for newcomers, despite the difference in gameplay styles.
“It’s not something you have to be super serious about,” Diaz said. “You can just goof around with friends, like in Smash Bros.”
Major titles planned for release throughout 2023:
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp - April 21
- Dead Island 2 - April 21
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - April 28
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - May 12
- Street Fighter 6 - June 2
- Diablo IV - June 6
- Final Fantasy XVI - June 22
- Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - June 30
- Pikmin 4 - July 21
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.