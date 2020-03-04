UTA Student Records highlights mental health in new album by student musicians

Two years ago, Kori Burke was living in Los Angeles with a failing music career, little money and a broken heart. She was at the point where being high was the only way she could cope with her struggles.
She decided that if the drugs didn’t kill her, she was leaving her failing music career in LA and never looking back.
But the English junior realized that she wanted to live and keep going. She survived and after that, Burke wrote “I’ll Live,” the title track of the inaugural EP from UTA Student Records.
The seven-track EP, which is set to come out soon, includes students from UTA and TCC, with each song focusing on the artist’s personal journey with anxiety, depression and mental health.
“To me, it’s like there’s no way in hell I’m the only person who’s seen stuff like this,” Burke said.
Burke was right.
Each track on the EP tells a story of overcoming challenges from various artistic perspectives.
Together, the artists celebrated the EP at Division Brewing with a release party on Feb. 28, which included song performances from the album.
Music education junior Adrian Balansay wrote “Who I Want to Be” when he was in an emotionally and physically abusive marriage. The song talks about the person Balansay aspired to become despite his shortcomings.
“I was married for six years, and so somebody that has physically mentally emotionally abused you — you feel differently about yourself,” he said. “You kind of lose a kind of sense of yourself, especially with being with somebody for so long.”
Originally written for the It Gets Better Project, an LGBTQ non-profit organization, Balansay said “Who I Want to Be” is a way of revisiting who he once was.
“It’s kind of like you’re revisiting a friend in a way, and then you see who it is and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s happened to you?’” Balansay said.
For Balansay, the song is a resurrection of himself.
“You kind of go inside yourself,” he said. “You leave all of those doubts and those fears and insecurities back there. And then you come out like this new person.”
Music business sophomore Hadley Nevil’s mental health and depression struggles are highlighted in her song, “Fight.”
Partly written during a dark time in her life, Nevil said performing the song live can be emotional for her. It’s “mental gymnastics” for her to perform a song that brings her back to a difficult time in her life.
It’s not just a song, it’s Nevil’s truth.
“It is real life,” Nevil said. “I wrote it about my life, what I go through and revisiting that is painful, but kind of important.”
“Fight” confronts her mental struggles in a reassuring way.
“I struggled with depression for a long, long time,” she said. “And my way out was music.”
Acknowledging and confronting her struggles was the reason Mo Gardner penned “Light Under the Shade.”
“It was almost like therapy,” the audio production senior said. “I was sitting down and being like, ‘This is what you’re dealing with, this is stuff that you’re not paying attention to.’”
“Light Under the Shade” is about the problems Gardner deals with in school, work and her personal life, she said. For her, she wanted to stop feeling alone. Instead, she wanted the light she felt was hidden during those struggles.
The song is meant to have a more interpretive, figurative angle, which is a contrast to the direct tone of Nevil’s “Fight,” Gardner said.
“It took me about two to three days to write it,” she said. “Because I wanted to make sure that I was phrasing my words very carefully. And that was the song that some people might have to think about.”
Like the other songs on the album, Gardner’s track ends optimistically. One of the final lyrics: “I’m going to feel the light under the shade. I’m no longer afraid.”
@JacobReyesDFW
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.