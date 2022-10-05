UTA presents rendition of cult classic Night of The Living Dead

Set against the sociopolitical tensions of the 1960s, zombies ate brains in George Romero’s 1968 film Night of the Living Dead.
UTA Maverick Theatre Company will perform a modern theater rendition of the movie. The production is running at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 through 8 at the Mainstage Theatre in the Fine Arts Building, with a special late-night showing at 10 p.m. on the 7th. There will also be a matinee at 2 p.m. Oct. 9.
Gender swapping characters, satirizing the original work and incorporating a Tim Burton-esque color palette to the visuals are some of the ways that the production looks to adapt the film without straying from the original content.
Understanding the film’s social backdrop will help shed light on its contextual significance.
The 1960s are largely regarded as a tumultuous time in U.S. history, according to History.com. The decade was a time of intense political strife, facing the Civil Rights Movement, former President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, the Vietnam War, the War on Poverty and many other major events.
It was amid this haze of doom that Romero’s Night of the Living Dead was released, becoming an apocalyptic cult classic.
While the film didn’t invent zombies, it effectively reshaped them from mesmerized drones of Victor Halperin films into the cannibalistic living undead we know and fear today. This choice marked the industry’s transition from classic horror to modern horror, according to the British Film Institute.
While the zombie has always been a blue-collar monster, depicted in films like White Zombie, Revolt of the Zombies and The Plague of Zombies as symbols for the exploited working class, Romero went a step further and morphed them into flesh-eating beings. This is often seen as symbolizing society devouring itself from within, according to the British Film Institute.
This theme resonated with the American consciousness in 1968 because the country was at a precarious point in history.
In adapting the film to a play, there are some choices Felicia Bertch, director of the production and head of the Bachelor of Fine Arts performance program in the Theatre Arts Department, said she’s made to stay true to the original piece.
The most direct interpretation of the film comes in the very beginning, where exposition is delivered via black-and-white film.
The production incorporated a soundtrack to replicate the film’s underscore. However, this music is one of the ways Bertch has modernized the content, as the underscoring consistently draws on a techno-camp theme.
Another way Bertch is modernizing the show is by portraying strong female characters.
“The film is definitely a product of its time, and in my opinion, when you watch it, the gender of women overall in the film come off as pretty helpless. They don’t have much agency or power to do anything, and they often sort of cause problems,” Bertch said.
To represent the strong female population at UTA, Bertch said her decision to gender-swap some of the characters was the main way she adapted the show for 2022.
Performance senior Alexandra Johnson, who plays the character of news reporter Billy Bardot, said it’s frustrating to see so many one-dimensional female roles.
“In this modern world, in this kind of situation, I don’t want to play it like, ‘You’re just a dumb stereotype of a woman who doesn’t know how to help herself.’ I want to look at it through a lens of, ‘You’re a capable human being and you could potentially survive this outbreak,’” Johnson said.
Nyla Hodges, lead actress and performance junior, said she played a female version of the role of Ben.
Ben, originally a male lead, is a strong character whose only objective is to survive. Throughout the play, Ben’s morals are on display as he rushes in to help others and criticizes those who act selfishly. An action-driven character, Ben doesn’t tolerate nonsense and has a loving heart, Hodges said.
She said one of the biggest challenges for her as an actress was how much exertion comes with her character. Not only is she onstage for most of the show but she also has to border on a state of panic the entire time while remaining very active in her fight scenes and survival tactics.
Another aspect of the character Hodges is facing is the reality of race in the ’60s.
The film made a stand-out choice in casting a Black man, Duane Jones, as one of the main protagonists. This was the first time a Black actor had been cast in a starring role in a horror film.
“I have an understanding of where I stand in line and what I stand for, and also how to relate that to my interaction with the characters,” Hodges said. “When they’re asking me about my character development, it’s not a challenge because I understand how people felt then because I’m feeling it now.”
While race remains an ever-present factor of life, many aspects of the film prevalent at its release have faded. Now when audiences watch it, the intended fear has turned to laughter. This is one reason Bertch chose to amplify the absurd nature of their rendition.
“Everyone in this production is getting a chance to play a caricature of what they’re playing. So you’re getting a masterclass in comedy and also how to heighten the character and how to make it larger than life,” Johnson said.
In leaning into this satirical nature of their production, Bertch said her main goal was to allow the audience to relax and laugh at a pandemic.
With the production originally scheduled to go on in 2020, Bertch said she had a feeling it might not be received well in the middle of a pandemic.
“We backtracked and said, ‘It’s not going to be in our season,’ and I think that was wise. It was not the right time to make fun of a pandemic, but I feel like we’re in such a different place now. I think we need to laugh,” she said.
