UTA Police to offer women-only self-defense classes

The UTA Police Department Crime Prevention unit is offering the Rape Aggression Defense program, which trains women in self-defense techniques.
The department will host two Friday-Saturday sessions on March 11 to 12 and April 22 to 23. The Friday classes will be from 5 to 8 p.m., and the Saturday classes will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Maverick Activities Center.
The women-only program will be free to current UTA students, faculty and staff and taught by a certified RAD instructor from UTA Police.
Indya Murray, community engagement officer and crime prevention specialist, said people should register and attend because the lessons are free and can help during an attack.
“During these lessons, they teach different self-defense class techniques and options to protect [women],” Murray said.
The program is built to help women combat sexual violence with assertiveness, awareness, avoidance, risk reduction and defense strategies.
Women are sometimes seen as vulnerable, Murray said. But they should be aware of possible safety threats to protect themselves.
Students and faculty can sign up for the classes through a registration form on the UTA Police website.
@DivyaKonkimalla
features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.