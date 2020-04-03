UTA Libraries has decided to migrate its experiential learning and outreach events to an online format in compliance with social distancing and stay-at-home regulations in the wake of COVID-19.

Many of the library’s most popular events, including Maverick Kitchen, Paws and various workshops will be available via social media, said experiential learning librarian Milaun Murry.

Each of these events are tailored specifically for students but will be open to the public primarily via the UTA Libraries Facebook page, she said. Certain events are also planned to go live on Instagram, and each video tutorial will be available on the UTA Libraries website. Here’s a list of the events.

Quick Crafts

The first virtual “Quick Crafts” event was held Thursday and posted to Facebook. In a video about 11 minutes long, Murry demonstrated how to make homemade bath bombs with only seven basic ingredients.

Normally, the Quick Crafts series would include projects ranging anywhere from sewing to decorating your dorm. The online version will simply be a condensed version, offering easy crafts to make at home with supplies that most people already have on hand, Murry said. Next week, Murry plans to demonstrate how to make various homemade nonsurgical face masks.

Moving forward, Murry said she plans for Quick Crafts to either go live or have an active watch party every Thursday at 3 p.m.

Maverick Kitchen Hacks and Quick Recipes

Social distancing can lead to culinary creativity at home With the dining areas of local restaurants closed, now is the perfect time to turn to your pantry. Learning new recipes can help you make the most of what’s on hand.

Stenila Simon, outreach and community specialist, will head both the Maverick Kitchen Hacks and Quick Recipe events. Usually held once a month, they are now scheduled to be held once a week to help students feel engaged.

Quick Recipes is meant to involve students hands-on by showing them easy recipes from ingredients that most people will already have in the kitchen, Simon said. Maverick Kitchen Hacks, on the other hand, teaches students how to change a recipe by adding a new ingredient or preparing it differently from normal.

For now, Maverick Kitchen Hacks are scheduled for Wednesday, and Quick Recipes will be held Friday. Simon said the library team plans to upload the video tutorials at a consistent time each week, most likely at 2 p.m.

Book Club

The library team had been working on its new book club for a couple of months before the coronavirus outbreak, said Alessia Cavazos, community and outreach specialist. By partnering with the student organization Blazing Bookworms and the Arlington Public Library, it was meant as an outlet for book-loving students.

Now, the book club will exist through the UTA Libraries Facebook page.

The club will cover a specific topic or theme for the month and invite students to read and discuss books related to the theme. It will be an open and fluid club, and the library team plans to post book recommendations and reviews, and poetry on its social media pages, Simon said.

Open Mic Night

Having an open mic night virtually will be an experiment, Cavazos said. The idea is for students to submit videos of themselves either reading poetry, singing, dancing or any other activity they care to share. They can submit Tik Toks and other social media posts as well.

Then, the library team will post the submissions on Facebook. Throughout the month, they’ll invite students to watch and comment on the most popular videos. At the end of the month, the most popular submissions will receive an egift card.

Gaming Highlights

With Gaming Highlights, there won’t be a specific activity, Murry said. Instead, the goal is to continue engagement around gaming.

Library student staff will give game reviews and compile videos from their Twitch and other game streaming platforms.

Gaming Highlights are scheduled to begin next week, and the hope is to post something new about gaming every day on the library’s Facebook page.

Science Cafe

For now, Science Cafe is still in the planning phase, Simon said, although it’s planned to be held some time in April.

The event consists of a professor-led discussion on a scientific topic. The topic is meant to be inclusive and of interest to students of any major, Simon said.

Virtual Paws

Last but definitely not least, the beloved therapy dogs.

Under normal circumstances, therapy dogs and their handlers come to campus once a month for Tail Waggin’ Wednesdays. One of the most popular library events, it allows students to play with the dogs and de-stress from college life.

Now under the name Virtual Paws, the dogs’ handlers will livestream themselves playing with their dogs, and students will be welcome to comment and ask questions about the dogs.

Many students build relationships with these dogs because of how often they see them on campus, and Cavazos said this will be an opportunity to maintain those relationships and enjoy some virtual time with the dogs.

The first virtual paws event is scheduled Monday. Miniature dachshund Sassy and her handler Susan will go live on Instagram at 1 p.m.

Now that classes have transitioned to an online format, Cavazos said it’s time for the library to move it’s social learning events online as well.

Simon said that it’s important for students to feel connected to the university through social events during this time of social distancing. The library team hopes to cultivate some sort of normalcy.

“We’re still here, we’re still working to try to make [students’] experience better at UTA,” she said. “We’re trying to make students feel like they’re still part of our community, we still care about them and we still want them to have fun with our events — whether in person or virtually.”

