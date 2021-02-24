UTA Gallery exhibit, Pink Floyd tribute, yoga and brunch and more in this week’s To Do List

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.
This week’s list includes a country music event, an anime voice actor fan-signing and a Pink Floyd tribute.
Christopher Sabat Signing
Wild West Weebs is hosting a signing event with American voice actor Christopher Sabat on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sabat has voice acted for the English versions of shows like “Dragon Ball Z,” “One Piece,” “Attack on Titan” and “Fullmetal Alchemist.”
The event costs $5, and attendees can purchase tickets online here.
An Evening with Wynn Williams
Country singer Wynn Williams is performing at Texas Live on Friday at 8 p.m.
Tickets will be sold by the table to help with social distancing, and doors open at 7 p.m.
The event costs $20-$160 per table. Attendees can purchase tickets online here.
Brunch + Yoga
Arlington Yoga Center, The Sanford House Inn and Spa and Restaurant506 will be hosting a brunch and yoga event Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The ticket includes an hour of yoga at the Grand Courtyard of the Sanford House Inn, a free mimosa and 10% off brunch at the Sanford House. Attendees should bring their own yoga mat and water.
The event costs $15 per person. Guests can buy tickets online here.
The Gallery at UTA Art Exhibition
The UTA Fine Arts Gallery is currently displaying the work of Anila Quayyum Agha, Ambreen Butt and Simeen Farhat. This exhibition will feature art inspired by centuries-old cultural motifs in the form of sculpture installations and embroidered drawings.
The gallery can be viewed on the first floor of the Fine Arts Building through April 3, and the room is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Admission is free, and campus parking is available by reservation.
Bricks In The Wall - Pink Floyd Tribute
Arlington Music Hall is hosting a Pink Floyd tribute performance for all ages Saturday starting at 8 p.m.
Bricks In The Wall the Sight And Sound of Pink Floyd is the longest-performing Pink Floyd tribute act in the U.S. Tickets cost $14-$89 and can be purchased online here.
