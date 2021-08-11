UTA Counseling and Psychological Services reminds students about the importance of self-care
After nearly a year and a half of the pandemic, there’s much that needs to be addressed, and it feels like students in particular have been heavily impacted, said Cindy Manzano, counselor and outreach coordinator for UTA Counseling and Psychological Services.

According to Pew Research Center, young adults are more likely to report anxiety, depression or loneliness compared with other age groups since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

CAPS assists students in meeting their emotional health goals in a variety of ways including individual and group counseling, consultation and referral services, psychiatry services, events and outreach programs.

Manzano said CAPS will continue its counseling sessions this fall. Although nothing has been set in stone yet, she said it’s likely that they will provide options for both virtual and in-person services.

In addition to individual counseling, CAPS offers group counseling. There are different groups that vary from semester to semester, Manzano said. Past groups included support for trauma victims, women and graduate students.

Students are eligible for six free counseling sessions every semester they’re registered for classes. They must have paid the medical service fee along with their tuition, she said. Every additional session after the first six has a charge of $10.

Workshops are available throughout the semester that cover topics such as stress management, life balance and relationships. As students return to campus, Manzano said CAPS is working on workshops to address life after the pandemic. Knowing limitations and when to reach out for support are skills that are essential beyond college, she said. It’s important for students to have compassion for themselves as they begin a new semester and to be self-aware of areas for development.

“Reaching out for help and support is not a weakness, it certainly is a strength. And the more we do that, the more we can give ourselves opportunities to grow,” Manzano said.

Students can contact CAPS at 817-272-3671 or schedule an appointment through their website. The most up to-date information on CAPS can be found on their website or social media, which includes Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

