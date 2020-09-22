UTA community discusses the far reaching impact of California's wildfires

Eric Hoang woke up an hour and a half late.
It’s not because his alarm didn’t go off — in fact, he remembers it did. He was late because his sleepy brain didn’t believe the alarm because the outside air quality was so poor that the sunlight never came through his window, and he thought morning never came.
Hoang, a visual communication alumnus, lives in Sunnyvale, California, where he’s surrounded by wildfires on all sides of his city.
This year, over 7,900 wildfires have burned over 3.6 million acres in California, according to Cal Fire. Since mid-August, when the fire activity spiked, 26 fatalities have been reported, and over 6,400 structures have been destroyed.
Now, 27 wildfires continue to ravage the state, and firefighters responded to and quickly contained 25 new wildfires Sunday.
From a Texan’s perspective, the numbers might sound excessive or unreal, but for Californians, the fires have become a fact of life.
Hoang said he isn’t worried for his own safety because he lives in an urban area with buildings and concrete all around. He’d be surprised if a fire got to him.
But for parts of California near the mountains, where there’s lots of dry forestry and trees, the fires have forced many to evacuate, Hoang said.
Checking the air quality daily has become a habit for Hoang, and the sky has recently looked yellow-y orange, a lighter shade than the intense orange seen on social media in the past few days.
Some days, he has to limit the time spent outdoors because the air quality is so poor, and his co-workers have told him they scrape ash off their windshields before work, like it’s a “horrible snow day.”
On really bad days, Hoang said he can see the smoke in the air. It looks similar to smog, and it irritates his contacts.
“It almost smells like a campfire, but you're not grilling out,” he said.
Unlike Hoang, data visualization librarian Isaac Williams was born in California and remembers what Hoang describes well.
From a young age, he watched ash fall from the sky and pile onto cars, and the outdoors smelled like smoke every year, he said.
Later, when he was in grad school at the University of California, Los Angeles, he remembers when a fire was less than a mile from campus, Williams said. Students weren’t evacuated, but he left voluntarily because of the air quality.
When people think of California’s natural disasters, their minds always jump to earthquakes, Williams said. But you can barely feel most earthquakes, he said, and wildfires get way scarier way quicker.
When a fire is close enough to affect the air quality, it irritates his asthma and makes it hard to breathe, Williams said. And if he checks the weather on those days, the app reads “Smoke.”
“Instead of saying like ‘sunny’ or ‘cloudy,’ it'll just say ‘smoke,’” Williams said.
Williams has seen many family members evacuate their homes over the years, and most recently one of his closest friends has. It’s common for Californians to know so many affected by the fires, he said.
But the impact of California fires isn’t contained by state lines.
Social work alumna Emily Barnes’ family lives in Oregon, which is where she spent the first twenty years of her life.
Eastern Oregon is actually pretty dry, so there was always a slight chance of wildfires happening, Barnes said. But it was nothing she worried about growing up, and something she never thought she’d experience in her state.
But on Sept. 8, her family sent her pictures of their backyard, where the sky looked an eerie orange shade.
Her mom panicked, Barnes said, because no one expected this to happen.
“She had everything packed up like that day, and she was setting up sprinklers outside of the house,” Barnes said.
That fire had started in California, Barnes said, and although not every Oregon fire starts there, they definitely get a lot more than people realize.
Although it’s mostly California’s blazes that make the news, Oregon has its own set of active fires. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, 10 major fires burn in the state.
Oregon has experienced more fires in the past couple years than Barnes remembers combined growing up.
She recalled a few years ago when a boy started a wildfire because he lit off some fireworks in the Columbia River Gorge, the area that separates Oregon and Washington. Barnes was flying home then and saw the blaze from above.
When flying over Oregon, you see trees everywhere, she said. She loves seeing the green from above, and to see it so destroyed was heartbreaking, she said.
“This time it was black and very empty,” Barnes said.
California is the same.
The fires are expected to continue growing at least until winter, the National Interagency Fire Center predicted in its September outlook report.
The American Red Cross advises that people living in wildfire-prone areas mow grass regularly to keep it from growing dangerously tall, and to space out trees, bushes and other flammable objects.
To help the people affected by the fires, you can donate to the American Red Cross, California Fire Foundation or other nonprofit organizations.
@Sam_Knowles00
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.