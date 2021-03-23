UTA community discusses how to address anti-Asian discrimination after the Atlanta spa shootings

When nursing freshman Maryglyn Yamba first heard about the Atlanta spa shootings, she was disgusted by the event but not surprised.
Last Tuesday, a 21-year-old white man traveled to three spas in the Atlanta area, opening fire and killing eight people, six of which were Asian women. The perpetrator claimed he was “eliminating his temptations,” causing widespread protests and calls of both racism and misogyny.
Since COVID-19 began last March, the Asian American community has been experiencing large amounts of hate, Yamba said. When they read about the attacks, it’s not uncommon for Asians to feel scared for themselves and their loved ones.
Nearly 3,800 hate incidents were reported from March 2020 to February 2021, according to Stop AAPI Hate, an organization working to create a database of hate incidents against Asians since the pandemic. The report said that women report hate incidents 2.3 times more than men, and that businesses are the primary place for discrimination to occur.
Yamba said she wants to see an increase in conversation about what’s going on, and more education on the history of Asian Americans in the United States. She believes that these things will help people better understand the events happening.
Yamba said it’s essential for non-Asians to recognize their own internal bias and evaluate what steps come next to change their beliefs because beliefs affect one’s actions.
Hate stems from a place of ignorance, she said. There’s a lot of resentment right now, and people want to blame a specific group, resulting in Asian Americans being harmed.
Elementary education sophomore Kass Gutierrez believes that counseling services are a valuable resource right now.
Things like support groups would be beneficial, she said, and a way for people who have experienced racially-charged discrimination to come together and talk is important because sometimes people feel more comfortable speaking out if someone else speaks out too.
Many race-based issues have been publicized recently, including the Black Lives Matter movement last summer. Now that people are more aware, resources should be emphasized and made available to those who need them, Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez said it’s important to act now because when situations progress unchecked, it becomes the norm. If no one does anything, other people will think it’s OK to continue with hate crimes and discrimination.
Even little things like sharing posts on Instagram or Twitter can help spread the news and educate others, she said.
Some UTA student organizations, like the Filipino Student Association and Vietnamese Student Association, have spoken out about the recent hate crimes.
The Filipino Student Association released a statement on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday urging people to continue raising awareness, educating themselves, and donating without taking away from other movements. But they also encourage taking a break from social media when needed and spending more time with loved ones.
“We must protect one another and come together as one in the ongoing fight against racism,” the association wrote in their post.
The Vietnamese Student Association officer board released a similar statement on their Instagram on Thursday.
“We can’t help but to see the faces of our mothers, sisters, aunts, grandmothers and all of the Asian women that we hold dear to us each time a new attack surfaces,” they wrote.
The Vietnamese Student Association encouraged their members to speak out and to be proud Asian Americans by embracing their culture and history. People of color played a role in building this country and possess the power to change it too, the post said.
Multicultural Affairs director Melanie Johnson said there will be a meeting Monday at 3 p.m. that will be open to the public via Teams.
The goal of the meeting is to provide a space of understanding where students can express themselves. Topics such as Asian American history and the “model minority myth” will also be discussed.
The hope is that enough information is gathered to determine what resources need to be implemented on campus, Johnson said.
For updates, Johnson said to keep an eye on the Multicultural Affairs Instagram.
Johnson said she doesn’t want students to feel alone during these times. The Office of Multicultural Affairs is here for students, even if they just want to set up a meeting to talk.
Students are always welcome to come down and express their feelings, Johnson said.
