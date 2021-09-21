UTA community celebrates 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh since its western release

The UTA community reminisces about their experience with the anime and trading card game “Yu-Gi-Oh” as it marks its 20th year anniversary since the first episode aired in Western countries on Sept. 29, 2001.
“Yu-Gi-Oh” is a Japanese anime based on the manga series written and illustrated by Kazuki Takahashi, focusing on the game of Duel Monsters, which is tied to the real-life Yu-Gi-Oh Trading Card Game. It has three main series, six spin-offs and four movies.
“Looking back at it, it left a pretty good impression on me in my life,” physics senior Yunyoung Kim said.
When the show was introduced to Western audiences, there weren’t many that offered the same type of experience Yu-Gi-Oh did, said Christopher Barber, international business-Chinese junior.
“There was a really dark storyline, and that was not really something that people were used to,” Barber said.
“Yu-Gi-Oh” follows a young boy named Yugi whose life is altered after putting together the pieces of an old Egyptian puzzle which contains an ancient spirit, leaving the two to work together to become a stronger, more confident duelist.
Yugi and his friends later find themselves in a dueling tournament and must defeat its mysterious creator, Maximillion Pegasus, who kidnapped Yugi’s grandfather.
Dueling is the act of competing against an opponent using one’s own deck, said Milaun Murry, UTA Collectible Card Game Club adviser.
“The idea is that you are competing against another opponent in some sort of game with a high stake,” Murry said.
While the original series introduced audiences to dueling, the first spinoff series “Yu-Gi-Oh GX” showed the concept of battling in an academy. Then, “Yu-Gi-Oh 5D’s” introduced turbo dueling where characters clash while driving vehicles.
Yu-Gi-Oh is the grandfather of the card game genre in anime, Barber said.
On March 31, 2011, Yu-Gi-Oh made the Guinness World Records as the best-selling trading card game with over 25 billion cards sold.
It’s crazy that a company would make that many cards globally, Kim said.
Kim said his first time getting a Yu-Gi-Oh card was from a McDonald’s happy meal, and that’s how he started collecting them.
The game offers a lot of connection for players because both outcasted children and other children play the card game, Barber said.
Kim said he watched the anime first before he started playing the trading card game.
The theme song of the original series is iconic, memorable and helps build up the excitement when playing the game or watching the show even though it barely had any lyrics, Barber said.
Murry said it was frustrating as a child watching the show when an episode ended at the height of a dueling battle since it involves a character that she likes.
She said her favorite character is Yugi Muto because he is one of the sweetest individuals in an anime series. She said she was a nerdy child and found Yugi relatable.
“The main character wasn’t someone that was overly powerful in itself, and that was super endearing to me,” she said.
Barber said he finds the high stakes for winning or losing a game interesting, as it was not a simple win or lose — a character could lose their soul or friend.
Murry said she kept watching the show because the action kept her engaged, and she wanted to know what would happen next.
Anime shows about card games don’t do well in the long run, but “Yu-Gi-Oh” changed that, Kim said.
Barber said if the anime didn’t exist, Yu-Gi-Oh would just be another card game. However, seeing the characters and the cards so much on the screen made viewers want to play with cards like Blue-Eyes White Dragon or Dark Magician.
The anime didn’t just help sell the cards but also made children excited to play the cards they used in the game, he said.
“The fanbase has always wanted to know what more could [the creator] add to the game,” Kim said.
The Yu-Gi-Oh card game is more popular than Pokemon, Digimon and Vanguard at the moment on campus, Murray said. She said the only other game that can compete with it would be Magic: The Gathering.
“In terms of individuality, it was really a fun experience for players and for watchers to connect with these different cards and connect to what [the characters] represent,” Barber said.
@ritchie3609
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.