UTA adjunct professor brings city pop to campus

Gaikoku City Pop Band will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Rosebud Theatre.
Brian Mulholland, adjunct jazz studies professor, founded the band after discovering the genre in 2020. City pop is an old genre of pop music in Japan that began in the late ‘70s and gained popularity in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
“I’m wanting to celebrate the Japanese artists, the music,” Mulholland said.
The band, which has 13 members with 10 people playing instruments and three singers, will perform 11 City Pop hits, Mulholland said.
He said his target audience includes those who were young during the 1980s and who remember the genre, as well as younger generations who know the genre through social media and online playlists, he said.
He’s been planning the event since the beginning of the year and is looking forward to many people showing up.
“It's so familiar to us because it has Western instrumentation,” he said. “I think it's accessible to people even if they don't understand the language.”
