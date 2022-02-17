UTA A Cappella Choir to hold concert in preparation for invitational performance

Baritone Niles Leffall of the UTA A Cappella Choir performs during “A Shakespeare Celebration” on Nov. 4, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington. 

UTA’s A Cappella Choir will have a concert Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in Irons Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building.

Karen Kenaston-French, music professor and choral activities director, said the concert is in preparation for a invitational performance at the Southwestern Region of American Choral Directors Association Convention. The concert will feature the Mansfield High School choir as guest performers.

The A Cappella Choir is the UTA premiere choral ensemble with 40-50 students.

The choir will be performing two pieces from Puerto Rican folk music, a piece from the Renaissance and contemporary pieces written by modern composers, Kenaston-French said.  

“We submitted a tape months ago to be auditioned to perform at this convention,” she said. “We were selected as one of just a few university choirs in seven states to perform at this convention.”

The choir will be traveling to Little Rock, Arkansas, to perform at the convention March 3, she said.  

There’s a whole lot of new people in the choir this year, and they’ve been preparing for this event since August, Kenaston-French said.

Audience members can expect choir members to act out some songs while singing, she said.

Kenaston-French, UTA choir director for 13 years, said it was traumatic for the whole department when COVID-19 hit since performing for an audience was considered dangerous.

This concert is a celebration for the choir to be able to do what they love again, she said.  

@ritchie3609

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu 

 

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments