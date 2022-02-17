UTA A Cappella Choir to hold concert in preparation for invitational performance

UTA’s A Cappella Choir will have a concert Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in Irons Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building.
Karen Kenaston-French, music professor and choral activities director, said the concert is in preparation for a invitational performance at the Southwestern Region of American Choral Directors Association Convention. The concert will feature the Mansfield High School choir as guest performers.
The A Cappella Choir is the UTA premiere choral ensemble with 40-50 students.
The choir will be performing two pieces from Puerto Rican folk music, a piece from the Renaissance and contemporary pieces written by modern composers, Kenaston-French said.
“We submitted a tape months ago to be auditioned to perform at this convention,” she said. “We were selected as one of just a few university choirs in seven states to perform at this convention.”
The choir will be traveling to Little Rock, Arkansas, to perform at the convention March 3, she said.
There’s a whole lot of new people in the choir this year, and they’ve been preparing for this event since August, Kenaston-French said.
Audience members can expect choir members to act out some songs while singing, she said.
Kenaston-French, UTA choir director for 13 years, said it was traumatic for the whole department when COVID-19 hit since performing for an audience was considered dangerous.
This concert is a celebration for the choir to be able to do what they love again, she said.
