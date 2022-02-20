UTA A Cappella Choir holds preview concert before invitational performance

UTA A Cappella Choir held a concert Sunday at Irons Recital Hall to prepare the ensemble for its invitational performance at the Southwestern Region of American Choral Directors Association Convention.
The choir will travel to Little Rock, Arkansas, to perform at the convention March 3 after auditioning and being chosen as one of the few university choirs from seven states to perform, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The concert also featured the Mansfield High School choir as guest performers.
Bedford resident Jeremy Brown said the concert was a wonderful experience, and he loved the storytelling behind the performance. He was intrigued by the singing tone and engagement of the ensemble.
Music education freshman David Hernandez said seeing the UTA A Cappella Choir perform during his sophomore year in high school was a turning point for him, and performing as part of the choir was a life-changing experience.
“It was the reason why I wanted to come to school here in Arlington and major in music education and do this for the rest of my life,” Hernandez said.
Karen Kenaston-French, music professor and choral activities director, said the choir members have grown a lot.
“I burst with pride over the students and how much work they put in and how passionately they care about [the music] and how well they did,” she said.
Vocal performance junior Chyna Dillard said it was nerve-racking performing after the high school choir, but she had a great time overall.
Mansfield resident Jaclyn Ross was excited to attend because her daughter performed a solo at a college campus as a member of the Mansfield High School choir.
Dillard said it’s her first year in the choir. She was in another vocal ensemble at UTA, University Singers, before joining the choir but found the music more challenging in this choir since she had to memorize a 25-minute repertoire.
“I love working with them because they are so passionate about music and so excited about making music together,” Kenaston-French said.
She said she hoped the audience felt uplifted, excited and impressed by the performances.
