UTA A Capella Choir sings backing vocals for the Eagles in multiple concerts

If you’ve ever asked your parents what they listened to when they were younger, they probably said Journey, AC/DC or the Eagles. Vocal performance sophomore David Mejia’s dad was no exception.
Mejia is a member of the UTA A Capella Choir, a group of student singers who were asked to sing backing vocals at three Eagles concerts, and even if those students weren’t alive in the Eagles’ prime, they can still appreciate their legacy through others that were.
“I was mostly introduced to music by my dad because he’s a hardcore rock ‘n’ roll fan,” Mejia said. “My dad really was a big Eagles fan, so it's like I'm here vicariously living through his dream, and my little dream, too, to be performing with them.”
But performing with living rock icons can come with its challenges, Mejia said. Their involvement was short and easy to learn, but what couldn’t be taught was the mind-set needed to share a stage with the Eagles.
“It's something that like, never in a million years that I thought I'd ever have the opportunity to do,” Mejia said. “So just being in that mental space of like, ‘Oh, shoot, I'm literally singing with the Eagles. I'm onstage with them. I'm like, 10 feet away from them.’ Like it's something that's, like, ‘What is it?’ It's just very memorable. Inspiring, surreal.”
Like an actor getting into character, Mejia said he even downloaded one of the Eagles’ albums just to get a better feel of the band, and it made him an even bigger fan than he was before.
“I knew ‘Hotel California,’ like, everyone knows ‘Hotel California,’” he said. “I knew a couple of the songs, not all of them. So I was exposed to more of their music that I had not heard before.”
Similarly to Mejia, vocal performance senior Angie Ntavyo said what she knew of the Eagles was through her parents, who were super excited when she told them who she’d be performing with.
The UTA choir has completed two concerts with the Eagles as of March 1, and the third and final performance will be March 17, Ntavyo said, and her parents are trying to attend.
For Ntavyo though, the biggest challenge was adapting to the change in direction in the short time the choir had to prepare.
“We prepared this pretty quick, more quickly than any other concert,” Ntavyo said. “And we used a lot of like, more intuition, I would say, because we don't have our normal conductor in front of us.”
For the performances the choir was directed by an orchestra conductor, who had many differences in cues and gestures than their normal conductor, Ntavyo said.
Despite the nerves that came with the change, Ntavyo said that it was the biggest crowd she’d ever performed for, and it solidified that singing is what she wants to do with her life.
Just like Ntavyo, Angel Reeve, vocal performance freshman, said that she feels most like herself when she’s onstage, and that this is something she wants to pursue.
Although the choir members were contractually obligated not to say which song they were performing for, their time onstage is very short compared to main performers. But to Reeve, that doesn’t matter, she said.
“If I'm up there for like, 40 minutes, I'm having the time of my life. If I'm up there for 40 seconds, I'm having the time of my life,” Reeve said. “It's just something that I've always wanted to do, and it's incredible to have so many opportunities presented to me to do such a thing. And I just, every single time I perform, I just feel really happy and blessed.”
