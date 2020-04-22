Using social distancing as an opportunity to practice sustainability

With so many people across the country staying at home all day, now could be a great time to start implementing environmentally friendly habits.

Chief Sustainability Officer Meghna Tare said in an email that sustainability requires behavioral changes. Now that students are taking on new hobbies, sustainable living could be an easy add-on to their daily routine.

Here are a few simple ways to care for the earth while social distancing.

Reduce waste

Megan Timmons, business marketing and management freshman, said one of the biggest parts of living sustainably for her is reducing waste. While recycling is helpful, she said she’d rather focus on eliminating the need to recycle by reusing products instead.

“Every time something gets thrown away, it’s gonna go sit in a landfill, and you can’t reuse those materials,” she said.

Sustainable living doesn’t just help the planet; it can help your diet too, accounting freshman Reese Surles said. Junk food and unhealthy drinks generally come in packaging that can’t be reused or recycled. Chips, cookies and other snacks come from the store in containers that must go straight into the trash can and eventually into a landfill. Avoiding those foods will be a win-win, he said.

Waste is harder to eliminate now when eating out, Timmons said, because all restaurants have moved to a takeout-only option. If you can, try eating at home to avoid those environmentally unfriendly takeout containers.

Buy reusable products

Buying reusable products might seem more expensive at first, but you’ll only need to buy those items once rather than constantly replenishing nonreusable items, Timmons said.

She tries to find reusable products beyond the popular trend of metal straws. She reuses Ziploc bags and tote bags and brings plastic cups with her to restaurants. If you pack lunch, try buying a reusable plastic lunch container instead of using sandwich bags, she said.

Surles said even plastic shopping bags can be reused for multiple grocery trips.

It sounds distasteful to reuse bags like that, but that’s what they’re meant for, he said.

Get a “bag bag,” Surles said, an additional bag to hold all the extra grocery bags.

Plant a garden

It’s springtime, so plant a vegetable garden, Tare said. The North Texas Food Bank is offering lessons on how to create your own vegetable garden. You don’t need a green thumb to get vegetables to grow; they’re actually some of the easiest plants to cultivate.

If you’re not ready for a full-fledged backyard vegetable jungle, maybe start with just a few plants by the porch.

Compost

Campus composter John Darling said compost isn’t a fertilizer or soil, but it’s a helpful ingredient for a healthy garden.

Avoid meat, dairy and dog or cat waste. Instead, start with kitchen scraps. Anything solely plant-based, like fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee grounds, eggshells and rabbit or chicken waste, is perfect, he said. You’ll need to crumple eggshells into small pieces, otherwise they’ll take longer to degrade. Pile up your waste in a quiet, out of the way spot, mix it and water it every now and then, and it’ll eventually degrade into a usable mixture.

“One point of composting is to accelerate what already happens in nature,” Darling said.

If you mix and water your compost regularly, it should be usable within six weeks, he said. Then you give it back to the earth.

Sustainability takes a conscious effort, but it’s not something that has to take over your life, Surles said. Although he takes sustainability seriously himself, it’s possible to go overboard or try to shame others into trying harder.

“Everyone should recycle, and everyone should take recycling semi-seriously, and there’s a level of sustainability where I think everyone should fall on,” he said. “But not everyone has to live off the grid on a ranch.”

