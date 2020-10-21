The 2018 midterm election resulted in the most diverse Congress in history for the fifth year in a row and marked many firsts in representation for the United States.
This year, more candidates look to break the mold regarding what groups are represented across government.
Although percentages in representation have been increasing in Congress since 2008, women and racial and ethnic minorities are still underrepresented in politics compared to the population. Women make up less than 25% of Congress, while racial and ethnic minorities represent about 22% of Congress.
Compared to the U.S. population, women make up 50.8% and racial and ethnic minorities make up 39.9%.
Of 535 Congress members, only nine are openly LGBTQ, and 63 are non-Christian.
This year, nearly 300 female candidates and over 500 LGBTQ candidates are on the ballot for various levels of government.
Here are some notable potential firsts that could be accomplished in November:
Kamala Harris hopes to become the first Black vice president, the first female vice president, the first female of color vice president and the first Asian American vice president.
Gina Ortiz Jones hopes to win Texas’ 23rd Congressional District. She would be the first Filipino American woman to serve in Congress and the first openly gay representative from Texas.
Candace Valenzuela could become the first Afro-Latina in Congress if she wins Texas’ 24th Congressional District.
Madeline Eden is running for the Texas House of Representatives. If she wins, she will be the first openly transgender lawmaker in the Texas State Legislature.
Georgette Gómez, running for California’s 53rd Congressional District, would be the first LGBTQ Latina in Congress.
Mondaire Jones is running for New York’s 17th Congressional District and would be the first Black gay man elected to Congress.
Ritchie Torres will be the first LGBTQ Afro-Latinx person elected to the U.S. Congress if he wins in New York’s 15th Congressional District.
Sarah McBride is running for Delaware’s General Assembly and would be the first transgender state senator in the U.S. and the highest-ranking transgender official in the country.
