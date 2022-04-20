Understanding, combatting the ongoing issue of climate change

As 20 kilotons of metal and concentrated chemicals dropped into the New Mexico desert in 1945, the world’s first nuclear bomb was detonated, and the Anthropocene began with a boom.
The Anthropocene — “anthropo” for man and “cene” for new — represents man’s effect on the planet and is the proposed name for the new planetary epoch, a geological unit of time measurement, said Nathan Brown, earth and environmental sciences assistant professor.
With Earth Day on April 22, an international holiday dedicated to environmental awareness, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recent report on climate change mitigation, learning about the environment’s dire state is more important than ever.
The Anthropocene was proposed and accepted by many scientists to address the permanent changes human behavior has made to the biological composition of the planet, according to the Cambridge Encyclopedia of Anthropology.
An epoch is established when a significant, typically violent, event occurs, according to National Geographic. It is then recorded in the planet’s billion-year-old sediment.
The International Union of Geological Sciences officially recognizes the Holocene epoch as the current geological time period beginning 11,700 years ago, Brown said. The Holocene describes the climate shift away from the ice age’s extreme glacial conditions to today’s warmer temperatures.
It’s important to set the geological scene to understand the magnitude of climate change on Earth.
If the entire 4.5 billion-year history of the planet was condensed into 365 days, considering humans have been around for about 200,000 years, Brown said the first signs of human life would appear on Dec. 31 at 11:37 p.m., and the industrial revolution would begin at 11:59:59.
While enough time hasn’t passed for the Anthropocene to be officially recognized by the International Union of Geological Sciences, many scientists view it as fact, he said.
“Despite this being such a very, very small window of time, there are tremendous changes across the planet that we as humans have caused,” Brown said. “That’s arguably unlike any species before.”
Un-Jung Kim, earth and environmental sciences assistant professor, said many believe the industrial revolution sparked the environmental crisis, as the burning of fossil fuels and widespread use of oil became increasingly significant.
Fossil fuels are formed from the decomposition of plants and animals, which are carbon-based life forms, according to National Geographic. When carcasses decompose, carbon is slowly formed into and stored in fossilized rock like coal, which humans then burn.
These gasses, rocks and oils have been building up for millions of years. According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, 81% of the U.S. energy consumption comes from fossil fuels.
When tons of these fossil fuels are burned, extreme amounts of stored carbon and methane gas are released into the atmosphere, resulting in ozone depletion and increasing greenhouse gasses, which is one of the main causes of climate change, according to the University of Copenhagen Centre for Ice and Climate.
The current worldwide climate goal is to prevent a two degrees Celsius increase of the global temperature, Brown said. While two degrees Celsius may not seem like a significant amount, the increase will exceed the Earth’s critical temperature limit.
Water doesn’t freeze until 32 degrees Fahrenheit, or zero degrees Celsius. If the temperature is 33 or 34 degrees Fahrenheit, snow will melt. If it is 31 or 32 degrees Fahrenheit, it freezes again. While the difference is small, the effects are huge, he said.
The Earth’s temperature has been steadily climbing for the past centuries. Brown said the planet is nearing a threshold of dramatic change, or the tipping point between freezing and melting. These effects are already visible as glacial areas significantly decrease in size and area coverage.
Melting ice caps results in the release of methane build-up stored in the ice, further warming the atmosphere and increasing temperatures.
“If you get above melting temperature, then all of a sudden you [go from having] nothing, nothing, nothing. Boom,” Brown said. “Now the cat’s out of the bag, there’s no stuffing that back in there. It’s in the atmosphere now.”
When ice melts, that volume gets returned to the sea. This means sea levels will rise, covering substantial land and metropolitan areas, said Elizabeth Heise, earth and environmental sciences associate professor.
“Most of the major cities in America are underwater on that map,” Heise said. “No one thinks of Dallas-Fort Worth as being waterfront property.”
Not only does the environmental crisis affect cities, it also creates health problems for humans.
Kim said chronic exposure to air pollutants significantly affects lung health, with many individuals recently developing pollutant-induced asthma.
Pregnant women are also internalizing and unintentionally exposing their prenatal children to things like pesticides, smog and other airborne contaminants, Kim said. This shows up in newborns’ health.
Endocrine and neurological systems are also being disrupted, with some chemicals causing diabetes, cardiovascular disease, autism spectrum disorder or ADHD, she said.
Some organizations help combat this, like the Stockholm Convention, which attempts to monitor and reduce the use of toxic, persistent pollutants.
The protest group Scientist Rebellion is another organization of educated scientists actively advocating for effective and immediate climate change mitigation to increase the public’s awareness.
Sometimes, protests affiliated with the group come off as confrontational to the public, said Rose Abramoff, Scientist Rebellion environmental scientist, in an email.
“We liken [our confrontational tactics] to the fire alarm waking you up in your home in the middle of the night. Sure, it is hugely inconvenient, but it is also necessary to warn you that your house is on fire,” Abramoff said.
Brown said one reason the planet has yet to surpass the temperature threshold is the ocean’s ability to retain heat.
But the ocean can only retain so much heat, and warming waters creates its own issues.
Heise said coral reefs, a rich source of biodiversity and ocean life, are extremely sensitive.
When salinity is too high or low, water gets too acidic or basic or too warm or cold, reefs begin to die, she said. This is the first sign of something going wrong.
Pollution also affects marine life like microplastics infiltrating oceans.
Microplastics are small, microscopic pieces of plastic that are made when large plastic pieces break up, Heise said.
When they end up in the ocean, Heise said fish often think the plastic is food and eat it, feeling full but absorbing no nutrients from the “meal.” Then the fish either starve to death or get eaten by bigger fish, which also receive a belly full of plastic and create a chain reaction.
As marine life dies, human consumption of aquatic resources becomes more difficult to sustain.
Each individual doing small things can drastically improve the environment’s state, Heise said.
Even details as seemingly insignificant as the path one walks along the beach can impact the environment, she said.
When walking across sand dunes on a beach, people often choose the straightest path to the water. When enough individuals walk the same way, the path gets worn down and the vegetation occupying that area is trampled, Heise said. Then, when floods happen, water rushes through the paths outlined in dunes and decimates nearby buildings.
She published a 2020 BioOne study, which found that simply walking in a curved ‘S’ shape around dunes to the water can drastically improve the effects of flooding on residential waterfront areas.
Lowering one’s carbon footprint is important. People can do this by minimizing waste they’re generating and keeping in mind where the food they eat comes from, Brown said. Students can also do some of their own research in celebration of Earth Day to find ways they can participate in more sustainable practices.
It’s important to educate oneself and others, he said. People are more inclined to act on things they care about, and they won’t care until they know about it.
“History judges bystanders to atrocity harshly, and I consider the climate crisis to be one of the great slow atrocities of our time,” Abramoff said.
To change the course of history, lawmakers could declare a climate emergency, effectively allowing redirection of military spending, invoking the Defense Production Act and accelerating the development of renewable resources, they said.
“If the whole planet decides to get together and do the little things, we stand a chance,” Heise said.
@mckebbaw
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.