You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.
This week’s list includes a trivia night, living room concert, trips to the zoo and more.
The Fort Worth Zoo
USA Today 10Best recently named the Fort Worth Zoo the best zoo in the country. Established in 1909, it is the oldest continuously operated zoo in Texas.
It is home to more than 540 animal species from around the world and an additional 10 acres of exhibit space are currently in the works.
To combat COVID-19, the zoo now requires all patrons 10 years and older to wear a face mask and keep a distance of at least six feet from other guests not in their party. Reservations are required, and you can buy tickets here.
Virtual Trivia Night
EXCEL Campus Activities is hosting a virtual trivia night Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The game includes four rounds of trivia and follows a different theme each week, to be announced via EXCEL’s social media pages before the event. The top three winners after all four rounds will be awarded gift cards.
The free event will be hosted live on the student organization’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Levitt Living Room Series
The Levitt Pavilion is hosting the next installment of its Living Room series Tuesday at 8 p.m. Soul singer Abraham Alexander will perform during the virtual event. Originally from Athens, Greece, Alexander now lives in Fort Worth.
The event is free and open to the public. You can attend via the Levitt Pavilion Facebook page.
@CecilLenzen
