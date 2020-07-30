A live concert, trivia night and the Levitt Living Room Series in this week’s socially distanced To-Do List

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.

This week’s list includes a trivia night, living room concert, trips to the zoo and more.

A live concert, trivia night and the Levitt Living Room Series in this week’s socially distanced To-Do List

An Orangutan sits in the morning sun Nov. 21, 2018, at the Fort Worth Zoo. The zoo recently named the best zoo in the country by a USA Today poll. 

The Fort Worth Zoo

USA Today 10Best recently named the Fort Worth Zoo the best zoo in the country. Established in 1909, it is the oldest continuously operated zoo in Texas.

It is home to more than 540 animal species from around the world and an additional 10 acres of exhibit space are currently in the works.

To combat COVID-19, the zoo now requires all patrons 10 years and older to wear a face mask and keep a distance of at least six feet from other guests not in their party. Reservations are required, and you can buy tickets here.

Virtual Trivia Night

EXCEL Campus Activities is hosting a virtual trivia night Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The game includes four rounds of trivia and follows a different theme each week, to be announced via EXCEL’s social media pages before the event. The top three winners after all four rounds will be awarded gift cards.

The free event will be hosted live on the student organization’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

A live concert, trivia night and the Levitt Living Room Series in this week’s socially distanced To-Do List

The Levitt Pavilion sits under the sun July 22 in Arlington. 

Levitt Living Room Series

The Levitt Pavilion is hosting the next installment of its Living Room series Tuesday at 8 p.m. Soul singer Abraham Alexander will perform during the virtual event. Originally from Athens, Greece, Alexander now lives in Fort Worth.

The event is free and open to the public. You can attend via the Levitt Pavilion Facebook page.

@CecilLenzen

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Tags

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments