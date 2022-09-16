Trivia, concerts and Oktoberfest beer in this week’s To-Do List

As the fall season approaches, Arlington residents and students can spend their weekend seeing what the city has to offer.
Trivia
Murf’s Triple Trivia takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 at J.R. Bentley’s Pub. There will be three rounds, each under a different category.
Round one is entertainment, ranging from movies, TV, music, sports, toys and games. Round two covers art, literature, geography, history, science, nature and technology. The final round is called Pot Luck and will test players' knowledge of random subjects.
Trivia is free to play, and prizes will be awarded to the winners. Check-in starts at 5 p.m.
Comedy and Drag
Claws Out comedy and drag show duo will hit the stage from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at 1851 Club.
Folks can make it rain on their favorite queens with featured performances by MONNA, Casey Coleman, Kerry Smith, Kiana Lee and more.
Tickets are discounted at $15 pre-sale or patrons can pay $20 at the door.
North Texas Giving Day Concert
If comedy isn’t of interest, residents can enjoy two music shows at the North Texas Giving Day Concert between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 22, at the Levitt Pavilion.
The 6:30 p.m. show features Dallas singer-songwriter Emmeline, whose soulful vocals and jazzy takes on folk pop is said to deliver heartfelt stories.
At 8 p.m. Grand Prairie native Brad Thompson will take the stage with his bandmates. They have performed for cities, non-profits, schools and fundraisers to connect the community through music.
Jingle
Jingle singer Janie Fricke will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Sept. 23 at Arlington Music Hall.
Fricke’s voice became known to millions for jingles advertising for United Airlines, Coca-Cola, 7-Up, and Red Lobster and led her to singing sessions for country artists such as Loretta Lynn, Eddie Rabbitt, Crystal Gayle and others.
Beer
Beer lovers can kick off Oktoberfest from noon Saturday to midnight at Hooligan’s Pub and Kool Keg.
This year will feature 9 Oktoberfest beers.
Hooligan’s line up will be Ayinger Oktober Fest, Erdinger Oktoberfest, Paulaner Fest Bier, Tucher Festbier and Weihenstephaner Festbier.
Kool Keg will offer Bell's Octoberfest, Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest, Peticolas Oktoberfest and Samuel Adams Octoberfest.
Ticket will include a liter stein with two full-sized beers in it. Beers can be enjoyed in either bar, and more can be purchased as desired.
@Perriello369
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.