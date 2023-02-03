Trivia, comedy and theater in this week's To-Do List

As Arlington thaws from last week's freeze, residents can start venturing out from their mini-hibernation and have some fun while out and about in the city. From trivia to comedy shows, there is plenty to enjoy in this week's To-Do List.
Trivia and Beer
Residents can find a cure to the mid-week hump with cold brews and trivia.
The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8 at Division Brewing. Guests can compete against folks from all over the Metroplex while enjoying a variety of stouts, pilsners, India Pale Ales, sours and fermented ales.
For those who didn’t get enough, the brewery will host this event every Wednesday night.
Theater
With Theatre Arlington celebrating its 50th anniversary, it is a perfect time for residents to channel their inner thespian.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10, the theater is kicking off the month with a showing of Gypsy: A Musical Fable.
Set all across America through the 1920s and ‘30s during the rise of burlesque, the play tells the tale of a stage mother fighting for her daughter’s success while secretly yearning for her own.
The score was originally created by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim. It boasts a number of classic hits from “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” to “Together Wherever We Go.”
Tickets are still on sale. Discounts are available for seniors, students and groups.
Music
Country music singer Gene Watson is scheduled to play from 8 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10 at Arlington Music Hall.
The 78-year-old has been described as a “singer’s singer.” His powerful, multi-octave range allows him to sing challenging songs with an ease that showcases his natural talent enhanced after years of performing.
Tickets are still on sale and range from $20 to $130.
Texas heavy music band Stone Nomads will be playing at 7 a.m. Feb. 11 at Growl Records on East Abram Street.
The Houston trio’s sound has influences from heavy metal, doom and southern sludge.
The group will be accompanied by performances from local bands Lotus Sutra and Realm Drifter.
Comedy
What better way to lighten up your week than with laughter?
The Pinnacle Bank Comedy Club will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Theatre Arlington. The event will offer a fun-filled evening of improv, sketch comedy with a few musical numbers and occasional stand-up. The show's theme, “#relationshipgoals,” will help bring out the Valentine's Day spirit.
Wine and beer will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $15 at the door and $17 online. Seating is limited.
