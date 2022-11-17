 Skip to main content
Trivia, campfire songs and football in this week’s To-Do List

Illustration by Yvonne Collier

With trivia, campfire songs and Cowboys football, Metroplex residents will find plenty to enjoy and a perfect way to start the holiday season in this week’s To-Do-List.

Trivia

Comedy lovers can enjoy Monty Python-themed trivia night 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at Hooligan’s Pub. The event is hosted in collaboration with Downtown Arlington and the Arlington Museum of Art to complement their Knight’s Tale exhibit.

The event is also offering bonus points to patrons who dress up for the themed occasion.

Music

Seasoned musicians will be leading a songwriter circle at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Knapp Heritage Park.

The event is open to any experience level, and guests will have the chance to sit around a campfire beneath some of the county’s oldest buildings. Attendees should bring their own chair and instrument, but hot chocolate will be served.

The event lists three loose rules: No amplified sound. Call your chords. No spectators.

Sports

Football fans won’t want to miss the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at AT&T Stadium.

The game will be the 11th for the season and tickets are still on sale.

Holiday Festivities

Metroplex residents can enjoy Prairie Lights, a drive-through holiday light park featuring millions of lights arranged in hundreds of festive scenes at 6 p.m. daily starting Nov. 24 at Lynn Creek Park.

There will be shopping centers, concession stands, Holiday Village, a walk-through forest and photo opportunities with Santa Clause. Admission is $50 per car and guests can enter the line until 10 p.m.

Residents can start their holiday season by attending a tree-lighting celebration and a live in-park show at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 26 at Epic Indoor Waters Waterpark.

Admission ranges between $22-$39. Virtual options are available and there are chances to win prizes.

@Perriello369

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

