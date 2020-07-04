Tradition with a twist: Arlington’s socially distanced Independence Day celebration

On a hot and humid evening, eight-year-old Iolani and five-year-old Mililani Hernandez bounce around the parking lot, popsicles in hand to keep cool as they wait for the firework display to begin outside of Globe Life Field.
Their parents, Arlington residents Jesus Hernandez and Virginia Leon, relax nearby in lawn chairs, snapping pictures as the two sisters wait for the display to begin. The family has attended the annual Light Up Arlington event for several years, but this year is different.
The Arlington Independence Parade was canceled due to COVID-19, but the city carried on with its firework display Friday night under new social distancing guidelines. Instead of the traditional Light Up Arlington event, the display was modified due to concerns about the ability to properly practice social distancing.
This year, the event was missing its usual street vendors, live music and pony rides in Downtown Arlington. Instead, it was moved to the parking lots of Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, which were filled with ice chests, car speakers and folding chairs.
A few vendors sold light up toys and ice cream, zig-zagging their way through the hundreds of cars.
By 8:15 p.m., families had begun to fill the parking lots, bringing in coolers filled with drinks and lawn chairs to watch the show.
As the sun set behind a haze of Saharan dust, children tossed a football back and forth while they waited for the fireworks to begin.
Families gathered next to their vehicles, leaving an empty parking space or two for social distancing between the next family, mindful of COVID-19.
Arlington resident Matthew Michalsky said he expected more organized social distancing for the event but ultimately felt safe with the measures in place.
“I believe we all need to be mindful of what's going on but also not constantly sacrificing everything,” he said.
For other residents, like Tommy Smith and his family, the social distancing measures were enough to keep them from sacrificing a 50-year tradition.
Smith said he has attended the fireworks display since he was a child growing up in Arlington.
He would prefer that the display stays in the entertainment district next year but thinks it will return to downtown with the traditional festival featuring live music and vendors.
Smith said he continues to return every year for a simple reason: “It’s a family tradition — fireworks, Fourth of July — you gotta go see them.”
