Music, lectures and festivals in this week’s to-do list

With history, music and music history, this week’s to-do list will keep Mavericks entertained and informed. Stop by one of these low-cost events for some cheap November fun.
Music
This November, Downtown Arlington will host a recurring Songwriter Circle every Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Knapp Heritage Park. The event is a place for musicians and songwriters of any skill level to create music together, guided by a seasoned musician. Participants can gather around a campfire by the light of sunset and make music with other Arlington residents.
If attending, bring chairs, instruments and drinks from home. The gathering asks that musicians avoid bringing any sort of amplifier and that they call their chords as they play.
Scat Jazz Lounge is hosting John Adam’s Electric Trio on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. The band merges the worlds of jazz, funk, Latin and classical music to create an energetic set. Tickets range from $10 to $40 depending on seat location, and admission is limited to individuals 21 and up.
Nishi Fest is setting up shop in Arlington on Nov. 4 and 5 at Esports Stadium Arlington. Tickets for the anime and Asian pop culture celebration start at $37.
The event includes access to meet and greets with voice actors, industry guests, panels and events, a cosplay contest, an exhibition hall to share art and a Friday Night Market and Saturday Asian Food Festival. The event also features an afterparty each night for those 18 and up, though the daytime celebration is family-friendly.
Educational
Scott Winterrowd, Sid Richardson Museum director, will be giving a lecture that coincides with the museum’s exhibition, “Night and Day: Frederic Remington’s Final Decade” on Nov. 4 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The lecture will discuss the evolution of Remington’s work from naturalistic representations of Western scenes to loose, colorful works.
The lecture will also draw from artistic and historical context, explaining the influences the time period had on Remington’s work. The event is reserved for individuals 18 and up and offers an American Sign Language interpretation upon advance request.
Another lecture is occurring Nov. 5 at the Fort Worth Central Library from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The lecturers, Gene Fowler and William Williams, will be discussing the effect of jazz, western swing, big band, blues and rock ‘n’ roll musicians in the Metroplex from the 19th century to 1960s.
The lecture, which draws from their book, Metro Music, is a great way for people interested in music history to spend their Saturday morning.
