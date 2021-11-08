To background or binge-watch: UTA students share their show recommendations for fall

The first few seconds of a show can determine whether or not it’s worth watching, let alone binging, business management freshmen Jennifer Sandoval said.
School is time-consuming, so when students get the chance, why not binge something, Sandoval said. She said it’s nice to watch TV and relax during down time.
To get cozy for the fall, Sandoval recommends binge watching the shows Lucifer and Gilmore Girls.
Lucifer follows Lucifer Morningstar as he attempts to understand humans on Earth after becoming tired of being in Hell. He then becomes entangled with the Los Angeles police department in the City of Angels.
Gilmore Girls is perfect for the fall because of its small town vibe, college focus and coffee every morning, Sandoval said.
The show follows a young mom, Lorelai, and her teen daughter, Rory, living in the small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, where they navigate love, school and family drama.
Nursing freshman Ezra Fox said there isn’t much time to sit down and watch TV, so multitasking and watching whenever you have time is the best option.
Fox suggested Ragnarok and Formula 1: Drive to Survive to binge watch.
Ragnarok follows a group of teens who end up with powers from Norse mythology.
The show was released in 2020 and occurs in a small Norwegian town experiencing crazy weather patterns. It’s headed for Ragnarok unless someone fixes it.
In a whole other genre, Formula 1: Drive To Survive follows the FIA Formula One World Championship, a car racing competition, across multiple seasons from 2019. It is formatted as a docuseries, or a documentary in a show.
Psychology junior Kaori Tipton said watching shows with other people makes it more engaging and interesting.
“You can talk to someone and interact with them as it's happening at the same time,” she said.
Tipton watched Fire Force with her friend and got hooked on the plotline. She said she recommended the show for binge watching because she couldn’t stop watching.
Fire Force is an anime that was released in 2019. It has two seasons with 24 episodes each that follow a superhero firefighter group who fights against magical fire situations.
Sometimes you want to watch a background show, nursing sophomore Tatina Raymond said. A background show lets you do other things while still enjoying the show.
Her background show is The Office.
When binging, she is drawn to the suspense and drama shows.
Dennis Maher, theatre arts associate professor, said in an email that script and television writers create suspense to keep audiences on their toes so they will continue to watch.
Raymond recommends Bates Motel, How to Get Away with Murder and Dear White People.
Bates Motel is a prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho released in 2013. The show follows Norman Bates from his teenage years and his complicated relationship with his mother, Norma.
How to Get Away with Murder aired from 2014 to 2020 and follows a group of ambitious law students and their renowned criminal defense professor who get intertwined with a series of crimes that change their perspective on law.
The final show Raymond recommends to binge watch for students is Dear White People.
The show takes place at a mainly white Ivy League college following a group of Black students as they face all types of discrimination.
Raymond specifically recommends this show because it takes place in a college setting, which could be beneficial for students to learn from.
Social work junior Imani Jernagin said looking at what is suggested and popular generally leads to shows that are best to watch and binge.
This strategy led Jernagin to binge-watch Squid Game, Bridgerton and You.
Jernagin got engaged in Squid Game because she was rooting for one character to win the game and get the money.
Maher said to engage an audience enough to binge, shows must have fascinating characters, entertaining plot twists and a story that takes the audience somewhere they've never been and teaches them something they've never considered.
Jernagin enjoys binge-watching sci-fi shows because they reel her in.
One fantasy/sci-fi show is Fate: The Winx Saga. The show is based on the childhood cartoon show, Winx Club.
The show, like the cartoon, follows Bloom adjusting to her new found powers and the magical world, but it takes a dark turn unlike the original kids show.
Whether students enjoy living on Netflix like Jernagin or having a comfort, background show like Raymond, there are many options for students to binge.
Maher suggests finding binge-worthy shows by looking out for compelling characters, courageous writing and performances that rise above all these elements.
