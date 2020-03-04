Tips for your trips: packing essentials

Whether you travel by bus, train, car or plane this spring break, there are a few key items you shouldn’t (or couldn’t) leave home without. Packing those items can sometimes be a bigger stress. Here, a few UTA students and a flight attendant give you their tips on how to pack for a trip.
Make a packing list
It’s important to keep track of what you pack so that you don’t lose anything, Dallas-based flight attendant Julia Ross said in an email. Ross is a YouTuber and documents her life as a flight attendant and gives tips for traveling.
Ross always makes a packing list when traveling. She will usually divide her trip into days and make a tentative list of what she would wear each day. Her lists can include toiletries, makeup, hair items, jewelry and more.
“If you can cross everything off your list, then you know you packed well,” Ross said.
Komal Alam, Alternative Breaks assistant director of internal affairs, knows the key to packing is staying organized. This Spring Break, Alam and several others from Alternative Breaks are taking a trip to Center Point, Texas, serving people with developmental disabilities at Camp CAMP.
To make tracking her things easier, she said she always makes a reminder list on her phone. After inputting the items she knows she’s bringing, she will tap on that item to check it off that she brought it with her. It’s also good for checking back in when you’re leaving your trip, so you don’t forget anything.
However, packing lists aren’t useful for everyone. Public health senior Juana Escobedo Bermudez studied abroad in Ireland with AIFS this past summer. Her experience with packing was overwhelming, she said.
When she tried to make a list, she found herself constantly adding to it or would take items away to make room for what she would buy on her trip.
What she does keep track of, she said, are the essentials. She checks if she has adequate clothing options, her reusable water bottle and her phone and wallet as well as her passport.
Ross said the three most important items to remember when traveling by plane are your form of identification, your passport if traveling internationally, and your boarding pass. Without your ID or passport at minimum, you won’t make it through security, she said.
Separate items into categories
While Alam is making her list, she separates her items into categories. The essential sections she has include her clothing, toiletries and shoes.
Differentiating between her tops and bottoms, she is able to fold her clothes into a secure space into her bag. When it comes to shoe storage, Alam has decided to wrap them up in either a plastic or reusable bag. The type of shoe she recommends wearing when it comes to a water trip, is something comfortable, like Crocs or athletic footwear.
As for Escobedo Bermudez, packing cubes come in handy for organizing outfits.
“I knew where my stuff was, and I was able to fit in more stuff, thankfully, in my bag because of it,” she said.
She also recommends bringing a smaller bag or purse to carry the important essentials separately, such as a wallet, phone or medications.
Pack smart
Ross said she likes to pack smart and as little as she can. It can be so easy to find yourself overpacking. If you lose a bag with expensive clothing, you will be devastated, she said. It also helps to leave room in your suitcase for souvenirs from the destination you’re going to, Ross said.
To make space, Alam rolls up her clothes instead of folding them, a common method for many travelers. If you’re traveling by plane, keep the liquids rule in mind as well, Ross said.
For carry-on bags, 3.4 ounces or smaller-sized containers that fit in one quart-sized, resealable bag are allowed, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Liquid containers larger than 3.4 ounces must go into a checked bag.
It’s also important to bring a smaller carry-on bag, Ross said, because some airlines have small overhead bins where a normal suitcase might not fit. Most airlines have a baggage sizer at the gate where you can check to see if your bag will fit or not.
When bringing a bag for personal items, such as a purse or small backpack, always carry your important documents in these, Ross said. If your checked luggage is lost, you don’t want to lose those items along with it.
Practice sustainability
For Alam, her travel essentials include her AirPods and a hydro flask. Reusable water bottles are something she and the rest of the Alternative Breaks team encourage to bring.
She also noted to pack reusable containers for sustainability if you are bringing a lunch on your travels. Though these items may take up room, they have a lot of uses for any trip.
Staying sustainable can also help for packing light.
Clothing can fill up space very quickly, and packing a sweatshirt for every day of the trip isn’t realistic, Alam said. You can reuse your jeans and wash them after their second use.
“Clothing, you can actually use a lot more than you think,” she said. “Whereas, undergarments, definitely change every day.”
Little things like that can make a difference, Alam said. Lessening the stress of overpacking while also efficiently emphasizing cleanliness is the goal.
Express your experiences
Escobedo Bermudez’s favorite part about traveling is that she always learns something new. She tends to ask herself while traveling: How do others live their lives compared to her?
“I think that’s important because it makes me want to connect to new people, new places and new foods,” she said. “Then, you’re not just, like, sightseeing.”
To take in her experiences and reflect, she has blogged on her personal travel blog, vlogged with AIFS and has recommended packing a journal or camera to express those moments. Take pictures everywhere you go, she said.
Alam’s experiences with Alternative Breaks have shaped her perspective as well. Seeing new people and gaining those experiences has helped her learn not just about the local communities she visits but a little about herself as well.
“I think you build your personality by traveling,” Alam said.
