Amid COVID-19, the presidential election and social justice protests, it’s been a hard year for everyone, but especially for the 36% of college students suffering from depression.
The pandemic negatively affected those who already had depression, but the recent time change and transition into winter can exacerbate the mental health condition, like in the case of journalism and advertising senior Jasmine Langley.
Langley was diagnosed with clinical depression when she was 12, but every year around fall and winter she begins to feel the stressors in her life a little more. Hearing about seasonal depression helped her put a name to the feeling.
Seasonal depression is a nickname for “Seasonal Affective Disorder,” which is a modified form of depression.
It’s a major depressive disorder with a seasonal pattern, said Jenn Zatopek, Counseling and Psychological Services counselor. People’s moods or mental states worsen when the days grow shorter.
This is generally because of the lack of sunlight, which creates a biochemical imbalance in some people whose circadian rhythms — the cycle of physical, mental and behavior changes that the body goes through — don’t adapt well enough.
Langley has been able to manage her depression for years now, but when it comes to fall and winter it’s harder to keep upbeat, especially with final exams and projects.
“On top of [that], it gets darker earlier, and you feel like you're alone with your thoughts in the dark,” Langley said.
This is something Michael Carver-Simmons, theatre arts performance alumnus, experiences as well.
Carver-Simmons was born premature and was in and out of hospitals for the first eight years of his life. This caused him to block out much of his childhood, and it contributed to the depression he was diagnosed with in middle school, he said.
Carver-Simmons is also autistic, which played a part in his depression.
“It's very common to progressively become depressed because of the large amount of struggles that we face in just interfacing with the world,” Carver-Simmons said. “Because it's not a world that's necessarily made for us because our brains work differently.”
Something he found helpful was making a loose plan for the day. He tries to do something small when he wakes up, like walking his dog.
From there he can either use the motivation gained from completing a task to accomplish something else or check in with himself and realize it’s a no motivation kind of day. This system allows him to know he did at least one productive thing that day and keeps him from spiraling into feeling useless or lazy.
As someone with mental health issues, Carver-Simmons gravitates toward similar people on social media, and that’s how he heard about seasonal depression.
It clicked with him that he did feel worse later in the year. It seemed so simple, but he never realized the pattern until he read about it.
“It’s [like you] suddenly unlock some answer that was right in front of you the whole time,” Carver-Simmons said.
Some people just need more time outside if they experience Seasonal Affective Disorder, Zatopek said, but there are other ways to identify and help with symptoms.
Since the disorder is a type of major depression, the symptoms are similar: mild to severe feelings of sadness most or all of the time; feeling tired or fatigued despite sleeping more than usual; and a feeling of being purposeless, restless, agitated or having difficulty concentrating.
An easy way to treat seasonal depression is to try spending time outside. If you feel refreshed afterwards, or just a little better than normal, it may be a sign your symptoms are seasonal.
Zatopek said doctors in Japan prescribe walks in the forest before antidepressants to try and help regulate the body and increase vitamin D.
“Brain science research shows that we actually — human beings — respond really positively to going out in nature,” Zatopek said. “That means looking outside, looking at trees, looking at the ground, looking at the sky.”
Langley said something that helps her is to just begin writing, projecting her feelings into a story or character.
She also recommended visiting CAPS because every student gets six free therapy sessions a semester, and she found them helpful. It’s helpful to remember that not every suggestion they give works for everyone.
For example, Langley personally finds it helpful to remove all electronic distractions and just lay in the dark for a while, but she can see how that might stress some people out.
If you can’t find the time to go outside, there are also light therapy lamps available online that mimic sunlight, Zatopek said.
“That can help stimulate the body's production of serotonin,” she said. “We need a good balance of that between that and melatonin.”
The lamps produce light at 10,000 lux (a light intensity measurement), the amount needed to help vitamin D production artificially. However, individuals with bipolar disorder should be aware that this method has been known to cause agitation, Zatopek said.
Most people experience seasonal depression to some degree, so increasing contact with the outdoors is a good reminder, Zatopek said.
Try to avoid having plans or activities, if you can, to get the full calming experience outside. If your symptoms worsen, consult a doctor or therapist immediately.
MAVS Talk 24 Hour Crisis Line is available for students at 817-272-8255.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you are not alone. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
