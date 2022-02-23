Tips for driving and staying warm during the winter storm

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a winter storm warning Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday with expectations of winter precipitation and ice accumulation.  

Travel is expected to be dangerous, especially Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as roads will be covered in ice.

Winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia and frostbite, according to Ready, a national public service campaign. A winter storm can last a few hours or several days.

To stay warm indoors, people should wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight and warm clothing. When outdoors, they should layer clothes and wear mittens or gloves, a hat and tightly woven, water-repellent outer clothing, according to the American Red Cross.

The Texas Department of Transportation advises people to slow down when driving in winter road conditions.

The department also recommends maintaining three times the normal following distance on snow or ice and using caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they are prone to freezing.

If a person’s vehicle begins to slide on the ice, they should ease off the gas pedal and brakes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. They should steer into the direction of the slide until traction is regained, then straighten the vehicle.

