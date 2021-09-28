Megan Timmons, marketing and management junior, said she wants to own a coffee shop one day.
To some people it’s just coffee, but she enjoys the environment coffee shops foster and how they help make other peoples’ days better, she said.
Wednesday marks National Coffee Day, and many coffee shops are celebrating by having deals on their products. The UTA community shared their coffee drinking habits and tips for those starting to drink coffee regularly.
Timmons works at Dutch Bros Coffee shop in Pantego. She said she likes talking to people as they wait for their coffee at the drive-thru window.
The shop has questions of the day to ask its customers while they wait for their coffee at the window, Timmons said. Recently, she asked customers what they’re looking forward to.
“It’s kind of hopefully putting them in a better mindset,” Timmons said.
Working at a coffee shop has its benefits. For Timmons, it’s being able to drink coffee on a regular basis.
“There’s been lots of coffee in my system recently,” she said.
Coffee shops have a way of uniting both customers and employees through the aroma of coffee beans.
Timmons spends time during her shift drinking coffee with her coworkers. They sometimes drink double shots of espresso during morning shifts to stay awake and get some energy, she said.
“We’ll all like cheers with each other and then we drink,” Timmons said. “It’s just like fun that everyone gets to do it together.”
She typically gets her coffee from the shop but still makes coffee at home.
Timmons bought an espresso machine during quarantine from Amazon.
She’ll usually make two espressos using oat milk. She also made her own coffee syrups from different flavors, she said.
Architecture junior Abbi Muyco has been working as a Starbucks barista in Plano for two months. As a barista, Muyco finds herself making about 80 to 100 drinks during a six hour shift.
Muyco said she found herself getting anxiety when drinking coffee late at night. She recommends people not drink coffee after 6 p.m. so it doesn’t affect their sleeping schedule.
“I would drink coffee at like 10 p.m. and then I’d stay up and like I get super stressed about school,” she said. “I’m pretty sure I’m addicted to it.”
Timmons said people can also find themselves crashing after a bit of time has passed since drinking caffeine.
“I’m always like, ‘I need to get some form of caffeine like I’m falling asleep. I have a test coming up. I’m tired,’” she said. “You definitely get a little dependent on it.”
Criminology sophomore Angelina Garcia said she drinks more coffee now that she works at Dutch Bros.
“If I miss a day I feel like I do have [withdrawals] from it, which kind of sucks,” Garcia said. “I’ll just get really bad headaches.”
Muyco said she drinks about three to four shots of espresso every day. While on shifts, she drinks about six shots of espresso.
Since starting her job, she said her coffee intake has doubled. But she said she thinks the coffee is having less of an effect on her now that she drinks it more frequently.
“I can’t really stay up as much as I used to with coffee,” Muyco said. “Now it’s just kind of like a normal drink to me.”
She said she prefers to make coffee at home instead of buying it.
“I feel like at home coffee is the best because it’s just coffee, you know? It doesn’t have like any extra flair to it,” she said.
When it comes to drinking coffee regularly, Timmons said some people might be put off after drinking something that was too strong or super sweet.
“I definitely feel like there’s something for everyone,” she said. “It might take some time to figure out what you like. But yeah, just be a little careful. Don’t get too addicted.”
