 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Theater, concerts and comedy in this week’s To-Do List

Theater, concerts and comedy in this week’s To-Do List

Life is back on campus, and plenty is happening in the surrounding city. Whether it’s something between classes or a weekend escapade, this week’s To-Do List should spark some ideas.

Theater

Theatre Arlington is currently running Avenue Q, a musical about puppets figuring out adulthood, relationships and careers.

It follows Princeton, a recently graduated 20-something, as he moves into a shabby New York apartment. The show is for mature audiences as it contains adult content, language, situations and humor.

Showings are on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. There are also Sunday showings at 2 p.m.

Avenue Q will run until Sept. 10. Tickets are on sale for $30-37, and discounts are available for seniors, students and groups.

Concerts

Grammy award-winning artist Little Joe Y La Familia will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Sept. 2. at Levitt Pavilion. Lead singer “Little Joe” has been described as the “King of the Brown Sound,” and helped pioneer Tejano music, according to the Pavilion’s website.

The band will have Tejano Music Award-winner Monica Saldivar open for them at 7 p.m.

Over at Globe Life Field, the Jonas Brothers will have a concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Tickets are still available for purchase.

The performance is a part of the band’s latest tour in which they will play five of their albums throughout the duration of the night

Comedy

Comedian Shed G will be at Arlington Improv on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. He’s made appearances in movies such as Madea’s Family Reunion and A Madea Christmas.

Tickets can be purchased on Arlington Improv’s website.

Corey Holcomb will also perform at the venue on Sept. 1, 2 and 3. On Sept. 1, he will perform at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. On Sept. 2, he has three performances: 7, 9:30 and 11:45 p.m. On Sept. 3, he also has three performances: 4, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Holcomb has appeared on shows such as Jay Leno’s “Tonight Show” and has been at the Montreal Just for Laughs festival.

@jrbalvino

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments