The tough truth of trauma dumping on social media

The evolution of mental health conversations resembles the path of a pendulum, swinging from one extreme to another.
After decades of seeing mental health as taboo that created a restrictive environment surrounding the topic, the internet has allowed audiences to witness a new extreme. Content creators commercialize mental health and misuse their platforms, exploiting their audience for monetary or social gain, said Amanda Jordan, advertising and social media lecturer.
While the growth of social media has allowed content creators to monetize mental health, it’s also a platform for people to openly discuss it compared to decades ago.
As recently as the ‘50s, mental health professionals removed pieces of the skull to relieve “demonic possession,” bloodletting to establish homeostasis in the brain and inducing seizures to improve mental health, according to Concordia University, St. Paul.
These practices were proven ineffective and deemed archaic with the invention of psychiatric medication.
Janis Whitlock, Cornell University Self-Injury and Recovery Research and Resources program director, said treatments have evolved from these obsolete and invasive procedures to positive and constructive conversations in recent decades.
The attitude surrounding mental health wasn’t positive until recent years, as conversations in the ‘70s are different from the attitudes exhibited today, Whitlock said.
“The dominant sensibility was you left your emotions at home and when you went to work, you were professional and that meant nonemotional,” she said.
Around the early ‘90s, it became more acceptable to bring mental health conversations outside the home, Whitlock said.
This time brought great strides in research from multiple disciplines, all coming to a similar conclusion about the human condition: emotion is a key driver of behavior, she said.
Scientists were making leaps in the field of mental illness and neuroscience that President George Bush and Congress declared the 1990s the Decade of the Brain, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
But the social culture still remained heavily stigmatized despite the advancements.
In juxtaposition, today’s conversation is vocal, constant and ever-evolving as individuals are transparent about their mental health in professional environments, Whitlock said.
But this transparency isn’t always the best thing. Jordan said instead of having meaningful conversations, people have shifted too far to an extreme and often oversaturate or exploit the topic, which can ironically result in a decline in mental health.
The late ‘90s and early 2000s saw the birth of the internet and social media. But Jordan said it is a complex and nuanced matter.
“[People are now] exposed to more novel information than somebody was exposed to in a lifetime in prior centuries. So, the mind hasn’t evolved that quickly, [it] is a lot to handle,” Whitlock said.
The internet and online activity have caused and sustained real changes in human cognition, according to a recent World Psychiatric Association’s study.
But Whitlock said she believes this isn’t all bad, as younger generations are significantly more equipped to exhibit emotional and psychological cognizance through understanding and initiating mental health conversations compared to previous generations.
Art freshman Alyssa Morales said she believes it’s good to express feelings of trauma and talk about it. It can help individuals relieve their burdens and contribute to the healing process.
While Jordan believes talking about personal experiences is helpful, some content creators may have insidious intentions that encourage young users to participate in harmful behavior.
With creators embellishing their stories or others for likes, comments and shares, she said individuals might share their trauma to garner attention in their comment section or create buzz about their content.
Morales thinks this oversaturation of trauma can be dangerous in certain situations, leading to misinformation. With impressionable audiences often browsing social media sites, they are susceptible to wrongly perceiving content and applying it to their own lives through false self-diagnosis.
Whitlock said self-diagnosing is when people have a basic understanding of a particular diagnosis and decide their symptoms fit the criteria for a specific disorder.
With more information being shared online and mental health being normalized, she said it’s great people are becoming self-aware of psychological understanding.
However, this knowledge can be used in unforeseen ways.
Mental illnesses are trivialized and stigmatized at a much higher rate than physical illnesses, according to a National Library of Medicine study. With illness vernacular becoming more common due to social media, people often trivialize things like obsessive-compulsive disorder, abusing the medical term to describe their cleaning habits.
Nowadays, people tend to compare traumas, Whitlock said.
“There was this hierarchy of trauma, a hierarchy of victimization, whose story is worse,” she said. “People seem to feel like if their trauma wasn’t on the higher end of the severity scale, they didn’t have the right or license to talk about it.”
This breeds a competitive environment around something that isn’t competitive, Whitlock said.
A big reason people saturate the media with their trauma and experiences is to be heard and seen, she said. If individuals can share their pain, they feel a certain level of kinship and connection.
“It’s like your story is currency for a sense of closeness,” Whitlock said.
Social media has created an environment where it’s easy to feel disconnected, resulting in many feeling alone. She suggests people leave their gadgets behind and take a walk without the overwhelming presence of the internet.
Jordan said social media is not inherently bad or good. People need to find the middle ground in sharing and consuming content.
@ayeshahshaji @mckebbaw
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.