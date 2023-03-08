The Shorthorn staff's picks for the 2023 Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards, also known as The Oscars, will be held Sunday. The award is known for celebrating best achievements in the previous year's films. Millions of viewers gather annually to watch the presentation, with awards given for best picture, actors and writing, among other categories. Here are The Shorthorn's picks for a few of the awards.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.