The rise, fall and rebirth of labor unions

Labor unions are organizations with legal status which attempt to bring workers together to bargain with employers, said Daniel Sledge, political science associate professor.
Since their introduction during the Industrial Revolution and the adverse working environment that followed, labor unions have taken many twists and turns in America, according to history.com.
Now with employees from big corporations like Amazon and Starbucks looking to unionize, people may question if businesses are shifting back to needing labor unions to have a safe and fair work environment and what the future of unions will look like.
Sledge said in response to industrialization, big manufacturers who had plenty of capital took advantage of low-income people by forcing them to work in harsh and unsafe factories without secured time off or adequate wages.
Larry Carter, political science senior lecturer, said the labor movement started by regurgitating union’s goals which included helping workers come together to collectively ask for incentives from their employers without fearing things like unemployment.
“There's sort of a long set of early attempts at striking against employers during the early 20th century,” Sledge said.
Ultimately, the federal policies changed in the 1930s making it easier for people to form and join unions.
“The labor movement ended up starting during the 1930s, associating itself with the Democratic Party, and became a really important faction of the Democratic Party force in politics,” Sledge said.
The pro-union stance of the former President Franklin Roosevelt’s administration and The National Industrial Recovery Act of 1933 provided a strong case for labor unions, according to the Library of Congress.
Soon after, the 1935 National Labor Relations Act, known as the Wagner Act, was enacted and required employers to negotiate in good faith with unions supported by the employee majority.
However, Sledge said there was a split between the labor movements in higher versus lower status quo as they were separated based on skill level, proving to be a big issue early on.
In the end, the labor movements led to many notable changes that are still in place, including shorter work days for more time off and fringe benefits like retirement and health insurance, he said.
Political science junior Dameon McLaughlin said he believes labor unions are beneficial as they unite the workers in that company.
“They all have a unified voice against that company so they wouldn't be overworking or not having little pay,” McLaughlin said. “That's like a fair fight.”
However, in the 1970s, unionization started to slowly decline.
Sledge said there were many reasons for this decline. One was globalization: manufacturing in America wasn’t what it used to be.
Manufacturing was shifted to Mexico and a variety of Asian nations, which were infamous for producing products and hiring workers for a much lower cost, he said.
There was also political opposition, Sledge said. Businesses are very powerful as they contribute massively to the economy.
“It's often the case that our political leaders are going to be responsive to business and its concerns, and it's often the case that business[es] do not want to be regulated,” he said. “It doesn't want to have to deal with bargaining with employees or workers.”
This prompted the decline in unionization.
Carter said many Republicans urged to have an open economy where whatever the demand is, drives Congress.
Slowly, many states, like Texas, became right-to-work states, meaning employers cannot deny a worker based on their membership status in a labor union, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Sledge said it became easier to organize labor unions in non-right-to-work states which tend to mainly be in the Northeast or Midwest.
Nonetheless, the number of union members had dropped over the last 20 to 30 years, said Carter. They are slowly starting to come back up with certain branches from companies like Starbucks and Amazon unionizing.
While he said the future of labor unions is unknown, Sledge has differing opinions.
“I think that they're unlikely to have a massive influence on politics, at least over the short run,” he said. “You can unionize all of Starbucks or all of Amazon and you're still not talking about a massive increase in the actual role of unions in American life.”
