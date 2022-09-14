'The most important thing for me is to be an artist': Chicano artist leaves legacy at The Gallery at UTA

A curator. A graphic designer. A painter. But above all, an artist.
From designing posters for concerts in college to curating galleries across Texas, Benito Huerta’s talent grew like deep roots, reaching out and touching almost every aspect of creativity. He became one of the most renowned Chicano artists, with works featured in museums and galleries across the nation.
Huerta gained prominence from his personal works and also established a 25-year-long career as an art curator for UTA’s Studio Arts Center, from which he retired in June.
Throughout his tenure, Huerta always pushed for more exposure for Chicano artists. As the director of The Gallery at UTA, he consistently provided the space for young artists to showcase their works, said Christian Zlolniski, Center for Mexican American Studies director.
“He’s honest to the core [about] his dedication to art and providing support and opportunity for his students and young colleagues,” Zlolniski said.
In his youth, Huerta enjoyed drawing but chose to pursue graphic design in college, intending to create rock ’n’ roll album covers and posters. But in his fifth and final year, he took several art electives and painted for the first time, sparking his true passion.
This painting experience brought back memories from childhood when he was completely consumed in making art, thinking of nothing else but the stroke of his brush and the happiness of the moment, he said.
The love for art seeped through his work as a curator.
Galleries need some artwork to be anchor points to draw the audience in, he said. Each art piece fits together to create and highlight conversations about the works.
The gallery is the canvas, and the works are the colors, he said.
When Huerta was asked to run the gallery, he didn’t want to cater to any specific group of artists, whether Hispanic, African American or Asian American. He wanted to present a diverse group of artists from different backgrounds, with the work as the focal point rather than their diversity.
For Huerta, being in the studio drives everything. Without painting, making prints and creating sculptures and other public art, he would not feel fulfilled, he said.
As a Chicano, Huerta has tapped into political and social issues throughout his career, whether intentional or not, but he said the quality itself is the most important part.
“Even if I am trying to make a statement, I wanted to do it in a way that would attract the viewer to the work so that they can then see the statement that is being made in a way that gets their interest and asks more questions about what is going on,” he said.
In his lithograph, “Noches de la Frontera,” Huerta depicts two prostitutes along the Juarez—El Paso border, one with angel wings and the other wearing traditional Mexican masks. Prostitutes are often good people in bad circumstances, he said. This reflects how at times, the U.S. sees Mexico as a place of corruption rather than a home to good people.
The Chicano art movement was born on the back of the Civil Rights Movement during the ’60s when union workers in Chicago and California banded together to fight against inequality. At that time, the term “Chicano” was a pejorative used against Mexicans or Mexican Americans, Huerta said.
But the people embraced it, stripping it of its malice and transforming it into something positive, he said.
One of the most important ideas to come out of this era was the concept that art belongs to the people and to the street rather than museums, which paved the path for young Chicano and later Chicana artists to start experimenting with their artistry, Zlolniski said.
Two decades after the Chicano art movement began, comedian Richard “Cheech” Marin began collecting pieces of the style. However, Zlolniski said the collection only had pieces from artists based in California, Marin’s hometown.
But as the comedian traveled across borders, he began discovering artists with different styles and perspectives on the movement, one of which was Huerta’s distinctive Texas influence that soon inspired many young artists, he said.
The political aspect of Chicano art had largely changed by the time Huerta started making art, but that didn’t stop it from bleeding into his work. As a person of color, he is reminded that Chicanos and Chicanas are treated differently, and that manifests through his art.
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was murdered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer. Chauvin was then fired and is sentenced to 21 years in prison.
This reminded the nation that while some things have changed, much has remained the same, Huerta said.
Before phones could record and cameras were mounted at every corner, acts of racism pit one person’s word against another’s. Capturing these events in real-time revealed that racism is systematic, he said.
In the early years of the movement, Chicano artists’ works were mostly political, but that began to fade away as new laws were written and people’s rights were recognized. The designation of Chicano artists has since evolved to define anyone born in the U.S. of Mexican descent, Huerta said.
“It’s still Chicano art, but it was not Chicano art from the roots of where it started,” he said.
Each artist displays and interprets their expression, and no matter how these may differ from person to person, they reflect their ideas, concepts, behaviors and aesthetics in both their work and their lives.
Although artists have distinct styles, there is a commonality among their ideas that accentuates the similarities between people of different backgrounds without sacrificing their uniqueness, Huerta said.
“This shows a rich dimension of the diversity of Chicano art production,” Zlolniski said.
Everyone has a story, Huerta said, the difference is how well that story is told.
But he is still adjusting to letting others tell their stories through curating UTA’s art gallery.
Last Friday was the first UTA art exhibition in 25 years that Huerta did not curate. He attended the reception but hasn’t yet processed his retirement, he said.
Huerta had been permanently leading the gallery for many years, and his retirement will leave a massive void, Zlolniski said. Having artists of Huerta’s caliber at public universities, especially ones like UTA, that are Hispanic-serving institutions elevates their images and speaks to their commitments.
Huerta said he hopes to continue curating shows as a freelancer and pursue his budding career as an art writer.
Writing, just like curating, was something Huerta fell into by way of his artistic drive.
Recently, an artist in El Paso asked him to write for the catalog for its museum, which was the first time he wrote a major essay for an exhibition, providing another avenue for creative expression, he said.
Huerta is driven by his work in the studio, and he is an authentic artist to his core, Zlolniski said.
“What art is capable of is to be provocative and to be inspiring,” Huerta said. “Provocative in the sense that it raises questions about different kinds of topics. Inspiring in the sense that you can have something that is so beautiful that it makes you appreciate life and want to be part of that life.”
