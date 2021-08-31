The Milk Crate Challenge involves people attempting to ascend and descend milk crates stacked in a tall pyramid structure. It’s stupid, but hilarious, accounting senior Jesus Grimaldo said.
While its origin is unclear, the challenge went viral on social media over the past week, and has resulted in minor to severe injuries.
“They mostly likely fail before they get to the top,” Grimaldo said. “And some people hit the ground very fast.”
It’s getting mixed reactions from people, said Auroya Wallace, marketing and management senior. Some people think it’s cool and living life on the edge, but others say challengers are endangering themselves, she said.
Grimaldo said he’s heard of people getting injuries to their ribs or lungs while attempting the challenge.
Media personality Conan O’Brien tweeted about it needing Food and Drug Administration approval before being attempted. The official FDA Twitter account discouraged it Aug. 23.
“Although we regulate milk, we can’t recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?” the FDA replied.
TikTok has since banned the challenge. A TikTok spokesperson told The Washington Post the platform “prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts,” and is removing videos and redirecting searches to the community guidelines.
It’s selfish to injure yourself attempting a challenge like this when hospitals are already overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, Wallace said.
As of Aug. 30, Tarrant County has a 94% intensive care unit occupancy rate for adults. Twenty-four percent of ICU beds in the county are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the Tarrant County Covid Tracker.
“It looks entertaining, but all it takes is for you to fall in the wrong way, and [then] you’re in the hospital,” Wallace said.
Software engineering junior Edgar Gutierrez said he believes laughter can be beneficial, but people need to understand the repercussions of their actions and be more careful.
This type of entertainment is readily accessible in the digital era, Gutierrez said. Challenges like this have become a social trend, and people are making their own versions, he said.
Some who attempt the challenge won’t be embarrassed or think it wasn’t such a good idea, Grimaldo said. People want to film themselves doing it because everyone else is doing it. They want to fit in and have their 15 minutes of fame, he said.
“Young people tend to be a little bit more careless with their lives, and tend to, you know, do a little bit more extreme things,” Wallace said. Your body may be able to bounce back, but it’s not worth it, she said.
