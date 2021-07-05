The lasting impact of past COVID-19 restrictions on self-care

Whether it was losing a job or starting a business, 2020 impacted people in significant ways, said Nicole Butler, licensed counselor and CEO founder of Center To Rise Wellness Spa Studio in Arlington.
The biggest impression 2020 may have left on people is the importance of their time. According to Butler, people are starting to take mental health days and are no longer working in unfulfilling jobs.
People have realized that they should prioritize what works best for them, rather than what works for their job or the systems they function within, Butler said.
With half of 2021 behind us, many people want to make the most of their first summer post-COVID-19 restrictions, whether it’s making travel plans or picking up old hobbies.
Nursing senior Rachael Thompson said in an email that she plans to make the most out of 2021 by living in the moment while being mindful of her safety and the safety of others. Now that she and her friend are vaccinated and able to do things like go on trips, she has learned that living for herself is a part of her agenda moving forward.
Felicia Urban, marketing junior and blogger, plans to take self-care further than face masks and pampering herself. Urban wants to prioritize things like having stimulating conversations and picking up old habits like playing the guitar. She intends to implement these small things more in the future.
Affirmations and speaking positively to yourself are things Butler recommends everyone do.
Writing a note on your mirror saying that you are capable of your goals or positive things about yourself allows you to manifest great things and live in positivity. You'll be seeing those affirmations constantly, Butler said.
Another thing Butler encourages everyone to do is a technique that she calls “the reset.” The reset is stopping what you’re doing, taking a deep breath through your nose, letting it out through your mouth and processing your thoughts before you speak or internalize your feelings.
One thing Thompson, Urban and Butler all agreed on is the importance of realizing when to rest and take care of yourself.
Realizing the difference between working hard and overworking is something Urban said the COVID-19 shutdowns made her pay attention to. Recognizing when you’re burned out, deciding to relinquish negativity and taking time to be kind to yourself are good steps to take moving forward in 2021 and beyond, she said.
