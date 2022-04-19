The hidden pressure of H-1B lottery

As a student, the goal of attaining a college education is to find opportunities that translate to meaningful work and a career, said Nitin Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of Interstride, a university-partnered company that provides assistance for international students in the U.S. job market and domestic students to work internationally.
Most international students come to the U.S. to pursue higher education come on F-1 status, a student visa, Agrawal said. After their degree, those who wish to work in the U.S. switch from F-1 to H-1B status, a nonimmigrant work visa that can only be sponsored by a company.
However, the selection for this shift is based on a lottery system.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recently announced the H-1B lottery results for 2023 on March 29.
It can be argued all those in college are there to find jobs, but domestic students don’t face the pressure from an immigration standpoint, Agrawal said.
International students are given 60 days after graduation before having to leave the country, he said. This brings immense pressure on international students to find work compared to domestic students who can take their time, network and then apply.
The international students lack networks in their home country as they spent their career-formative years, their university days, in a foreign country, Agrawal said.
Gaurav Ajariwal, UTA alumnus and international student, said after dealing with the culture shocks, fitting into a new country, understanding and navigating through a foreign education system and staying away from the comfort of home, international students go through a lot of struggles.
But the toughest part is when they start applying for jobs, Ajariwal said. Every job application, be it an internship or a full time position, without fail asks the ever dreaded question: “Do you need a sponsorship now or in the future?”
Agrawal said this drastically limits the job market as most companies don’t provide sponsorship, especially when there are ample numbers of domestic students to hire from.
“So, really, all the money that is invested all the time you spend in a foreign destination can sometimes be almost a liability as opposed to an asset,” Agrawal said.
An internship is like a test to see if the student will fit in the company for the long haul, he said. But if the student needs sponsorship in the future, there is a lot of paperwork, and immigration specifics and visa are still not guaranteed.
Since 2007, the approval of H-1B visas has been through a lottery system due to the influx of international candidates applying to the U.S. job market, Agrawal said.
The allotment has 65,000 slots, allowing only that many candidates to get the particular visa status and an additional 20,000 slots solely reserved for those who have their master’s degree, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
In 2022 alone, there were 308,613 H-1B registrations.
If an international student manages to secure a position in a company willing to sponsor their H-1B visa after receiving their hard earned degree, there is no guarantee they will be able to work in the country.
Agrawal said this lottery system makes the employer question whether it is even worth hiring an international student.
“Now, it’s up to the student to convince them we’re not just to hire them or impress them on the interview, but also go really above and beyond to show that they’re stellar candidates that are worth sponsoring,” he said.
If the student does get selected, the company has to pay the fees for the process, including hiring an immigration attorney which costs a hefty sum, Agrawal said.
The additional headache from a financial aspect, a bureaucracy aspect and the red tape around hiring an international student makes companies not want to invest in international talents, he said.
It is also frustrating from the student’s perspective, Agrawal said. Despite doing everything right, working hard toward a degree, landing a major-related job, students are put through a lottery system.
Ajariwal said the process is not fair, as it’s based on sheer luck one gets picked and the other doesn’t, as it’s not based on a person’s qualifications, title, job position or even experience. It’s solely based on a computer’s randomized picking.
However, Agrawal said the H-1B visa is not exclusive to international students but also international candidates who want to work in the U.S.
This reduces the chances of international students who have already lived in the U.S. and adapted to the culture to work without having to return home. He suggests the government has a quota exclusive to international students.
Moreover, Ajariwal said the government could introduce a metric where candidates are picked based on their knowledge, skills and contribution rather than a random process to help select great talents.
Tom Kachappilly, UTA alumnus and international student, said he suggests international students stick to companies who have previously done sponsorship or are currently in the process of doing sponsorship, as they’re more likely to know the legal formalities, the process and the risks associated with it.
Having a colleague who endured the same process before him made it easier and smoother, Kachappilly said.
Agrawal said as an international student who had to go through the process himself, he understood the value of the education, including the countless sacrifices and the financial investments made by international students.
He believes the system owes appreciation and support for international students, not just in the U.S., but globally as well.
“[We] can solve a lot of worldly problems as well where people understand each other’s culture,” he said. “We can easily intermingle and mix in different environments.”
