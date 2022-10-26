The fallout of overturning Roe v. Wade, its effect on Texas legislation future

As a political scientist who knows U.S. history and court history well and has taught women in politics courses, Rebecca Deen, associate dean in the College of Liberal Arts and political science associate professor, said she wasn’t surprised about the overturn of abortion when former President Donald Trump got elected and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.
“I said to myself, ‘And here we have it,’” Deen said.
In the 21 months following Ginsburg’s death, many important political events have occurred. Trump failed to get reelected, but he was able to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett into the Supreme Court right before the 2020 presidential election. By May 2021, the court agreed to consider the Mississippi case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.
In June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion in the U.S. after almost 50 years and granting states the power to decide whether people can get an abortion. Barrett was one of the judges who agreed with the overturn.
Over the last few years and months, these events have placed the debate over abortion rights squarely in the middle of the midterm elections season. As the Supreme Court granted states the power to determine the issue, elections in Texas and elsewhere are gaining interest and attention.
The overturn of Roe
The 6-3 ruling came in the Dobbs case, which concerned a law enacted in 2018 that banned abortions if “the probable gestational age of the unborn human” was determined to be more than 15 weeks.
The court overruled Roe in a 5-4 decision, as Chief Justice John Roberts agreed with the judgment upholding the Mississippi law but did not join the majority in the opinion to overturn Roe.
Deen said the decision is a big deal both on the basis of law and how people live their lives. For almost 50 years, Americans have had a federally-protected right to choose if they would carry a pregnancy to term, and now it’s gone.
The overturn decision was unusual, as it’s rare that the Supreme Court would reverse one of its decisions, said Dale Carpenter, Southern Methodist University constitutional law professor.
Carpenter said the majority opinion, which was delivered by Judge Samuel Alito, was significant because it set up a new, constrained way to recognize rights in the future.
First, it decides that there’s no right to abortion in the Constitution and that the only constitutional rights protected are those being written down, he said. Second, the opinion
decides that it should be overruled because it’s not up to the court to make decisions on various abortion regulations, rather than the legislature.
Finally, it grants power to states to do whatever they want, from banning abortion from the moment of contraception to allowing abortions up until the moment of birth.
“That’s a potentially significant shift in the way the court views constitutional rights — that they do not evolve over time; they are static,” Carpenter said.
Kyrie Minor, UTA’s Turning Point USA chapter chair, said she was happy when she heard the Supreme Court’s official decision in June, but she realized that while this is a victory, the pro-life movement has work to do, which is to take care of the children and the mother.
Thaiss Loaeza, president of both Women in Law and La Sociedad Hispánica, said she didn’t think the overturn of Roe was real. She thought it was a women’s right that people would have moved on both politically and socially from the past.
“This is one of those moments that people are gonna look back on and say, ‘How did we live like this? Why did this happen? If we had advanced so much, why is this still a problem now?’” Loaeza said.
What people think about abortion
Opinions on abortion can be complicated depending on how the question is framed, Deen said. While people are not receptive to unlimited access to abortion at any point during pregnancy, they can be more open to terminating it during the early trimester.
Therefore, some may find the Supreme Court’s decision shocking due to it being potentially more restrictive than what they would support, she said.
“I would rather [the ban] across the board be 10 weeks minimum,” Minor said. “But if they wanted to just ban it completely, I would be OK with that.”
Growing up in the conservative town of Katy, Texas, Loaeza said she had to stop attending church regularly with her family due to its anti-abortion stance and has told her mother she would only go during certain holidays. When news about the overturn circled, Loaeza and her mother had many conversations about women having the rights to do what they want over their bodies while her father just listened.
But it wasn’t that easy in the beginning, as it took her many years for them to have civilized discussions about abortion, she said.
“There’s a lot of things that are said to be political but shouldn’t be. Like, a right over our bodies shouldn’t be a political concern for men,” Loaeza said.
Five of the current nine justices serving on the Supreme Court were nominated by presidents who lost the popular vote in their first term — three by Trump, two by former President George W. Bush. Four out of the five justices who voted to overturn Roe were men, according to The Los Angeles Times.
Minor said she doesn’t care who made the decision since it was a good one, and the judges are there to interpret the Constitution to the best of their abilities.
When Minor was growing up, she used to be a “diehard hippie liberal,” she said. The switch came when she began her senior year in high school, starting from the debate on whether transgender women are women. A while later, she began watching the abortion procedures on YouTube, which she said “kind of messed me up.”
Now, Minor carries around 10-week model fetuses in her purse whenever people bring up abortion discussions.
In 2019, a majority of law school students were women, with 53.3%, an increase from 48.4% in 2000, according to the American Bar Association in 2020. However, by 2020, only 37% of lawyers were women. Among the 103 female lawyers surveyed, 70% said they were leaving or had considered leaving the legal profession.
As one of many women entering the law workforce, Loaeza said she is nervous because there’s not a lot of women, let alone women of color or Latinas, going into law, but she’s also excited to make that difference and go above what people expect of her. She also tells her Women in Law members that just because they don’t see many representations in the workforce doesn’t mean that it should stop them.
“That only means that imagine years later, people are sitting in this exact room, and our picture can be up there,” Loaeza said. “We can be the ones up on that board, we can be the representation. So just because we aren’t currently being represented doesn’t mean that we have to stop now.”
While it is a quirk of the system, and he does believe people are starting to disapprove of the court, Carpenter said five justices being appointed by presidents winning with a minority of the popular vote is not as significant as how the court has ruled particular issues.
He thinks the justices are regarded as illegitimate because of what they’ve cast their votes on more so than who nominated them, he said.
As each justice gets appointed to the court over time, Carpenter said that they have different views of how they would view the Constitution. Therefore, the U.S. has gone from a court that expanded constitutional protections for Black people and other racial minorities to now deciding to leave certain matters for the state legislatures to decide.
While Trump nominating three justices is one of the tipping points for the overturn of Roe, Deen said the reason why this all became possible was the grassroots movement of the pro-life supporters.
Once Roe’s precedent was out, evangelical Christians became politically engaged and rallied around presidents like Ronald Reagan, she said. Then, they trained politicians to move through the ranks of elected office and established the Federalist Society to train law school students and to develop important players in national politics.
“It took them a while to ramp up, but ramp up they did,” Deen said.
The subsequent effects
Following the Supreme Court’s decision, voters in Kansas rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have restricted all rights to an abortion in the state. It’s the first state to vote on abortion rights since the Dobbs ruling.
While Minor thinks abortion should be illegal, she said that she doesn’t force her opinions on others and that people have the rights to vote against anti-abortion legislation. And when people reject anti-abortion legislation, she has work to do.
“We need to convince the people that they’re taken care of. We need to take care of the kids. We need to take care of the mothers. We need to take care of these families,” she said. “Then I think all of this anti-abortion legislation will work in the best possible way it can.”
Since the overrule, Minor said she and her organization have partnered with Pro-Life Mavericks to set up programs and volunteer with different programs and a pregnancy crisis center in Fort Worth. One of the available initiatives is medical fees being covered for those who have low incomes.
Deen said she was surprised about what happened in Kansas, but she’s unsure that it would translate into what would happen in Texas considering the former state is smaller geographically and the latter state also has a different Constitution and election laws.
In 2021, the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 1280, also known as “trigger law,” which took effect Aug. 25 this year. The law automatically bans abortions unless the mother faces death or “a substantial impairment of a major bodily function.”
Both the Roe overrule and the implementation of the trigger law have caused discourses regarding abortion laws across Texas. The day following the Supreme Court’s decision, people gathered outside the Tarrant County Courthouse to protest in support of abortion rights.
Last month, multiple organizations, such as Progressive Student Union, Pro-Life Mavericks and UTA’s Turning Point, gathered on campus to either protest or support the ruling. Prior to the protest, students from both sides expressed doubts about how important abortion issues are to voters.
According to an October poll by the University of Texas/ Texas Politics Project, 73% of Texas voters said abortion is either “somewhat important” or “very important” for the 2022 midterm elections. The issue is ranked fifth in the “most important problem facing the State of Texas” poll, behind border security, immigration, inflation and political corruption.
Both Carpenter and Deen said that they are unsure how much abortion will factor in voters’ minds in the upcoming election.
While he thinks the unpopularity of the decision affects the Kansas results and realizes people may not like the court’s decision, Carpenter said they have a lot of issues to vote for, such as the economy, inflation, illegal immigration or crime, come November.
Deen said she’s interested to see how and whether this energy behind progressive issues will continue over time, as there are many “single-issue voters,” whether that be abortion, climate change or gun laws for every election cycle.
If pro-choice advocates want abortion rights, Carpenter said, they have to focus on state elections and electing majorities in state legislatures and in governor’s races so these officials can enact less restrictive abortion laws.
“They’re gonna have to get politically active in the states and not so much at the national level,” he said.
While Deen said it’s good that people become more educated and pour all their energy into the gubernatorial race, she thinks all the attention was put onto the race because former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke had the best chance to win a statewide office from his party, even if it’s an uphill battle right now.
The governor doesn’t write laws and doesn’t have as much power as the lieutenant governor has in shaping state laws, as they, along with the Speaker of the House of Representatives in Texas, are the real power brokers in terms of lawmaking, Deen said.
“I can understand when people are interested, jacked up, paying attention, especially young voters, totally get it. Does it exactly match up to what the governor can do? Not so much,” she said.
@DangHLe
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.