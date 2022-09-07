The birth, evolution and resurgence of disco

The year was 1979. The weather was sticky and hot. The roller rink was filled with skaters grooving back and forth in bedazzled bell-bottoms. The radio blasted funky bass lines and soulful vocals of Earth, Wind & Fire, Chic, Donna Summer and Rick James.
That was disco at its peak. With synthesizers, horns, syncopated bass lines and electric rhythm guitars, disco was smoother and more polished than funk yet more complex than straight soul.
It was loud, proud and signified freedom. It brought people together.
Although disco died in the ’70s, it never stopped influencing the music scene. In the ’80s, the sound evolved to Chicago house, Detroit techno and New York rooftop dance pop. Then it paved the way for old-school hip-hop, post-punk and nu-disco.
Over 40 years later, amid the pandemic, disco saw a mainstream resurgence from Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” and Doja Cat’s “Say So” to Dua Lipa’s record-breaking Future Nostalgia. This summer, Black superstars Drake and Beyoncé dropped two house records, returning the conversation to the history of disco as a product of Black culture.
The history
In the late 1930s and 1940s, DJs in Germany and France started playing jazz records — originating from African American communities in the late 19th century — in public nightclubs using a single turntable. Around 1950, the term “discothèque,” meaning “library of phonograph records,” became popular in France, but eventually, the abbreviation “disco” became recognized.
Two decades later, Americans gradually gravitated toward discothèque dancing, and by the early ’70s, marginalized communities were gaining voice and visibility. The women’s liberation movement swelled after its birth in the early ’60s. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was signed. The Stonewall riots — a string of spontaneous protests by the LGBTQ+ community in response to police raids — were making noise in 1969.
Disco shifted the traditional narrative of a white picket fence and two and a half kids from the ’50s, said Frederick Gooding, associate professor of African American studies at Texas Christian University. It became a free space for people to express who they were and how they felt.
“With disco culture, there’s this promotion of the individual, this idea that you are unique, that you have value,” Gooding said.
The underground dance venues in the U.S. that were frequented by African Americans, Latinos and gays, such as loft parties and bathhouses, shifted to DJs playing soul, funk and Latin American music, according to the Carnegie Hall. The DJs then rose to stardom, controlling the sound and curating the atmosphere of the clubs.
While people can isolate disco and say it was different from jazz music of the ’20s, Gooding said he sees the genre as a way for artists to develop and further push the envelope in terms of chord progressions, harmonies and distinguishing themselves in performance styles.
Many artists in the ’70s grew up listening to music from previous decades, and they were able to put their spin on the sound, he said.
By the mid-’70s, Black artists controlled the disco music scene under record labels led by Motown and Philadelphia International Records, credited for creating Philly Soul — music with funk influences featuring strings and horns.
Growing up in Philadelphia, Jamar Jones, adjunct professor of music industry studies, said his interactions with disco came from Philly Soul with songs by Sister Sledge and Lou Rawls.
“Disco was the reigning thing. So, of course, it impacted and touched everything,” Jones said.
Similar to Philly Soul, disco has a bit more kick in the percussion and more layered instrumentation. And there’s a little uptick on the rhythm — that “four on the floor,” 120 beats-per-minute infectious and irresistible tempo — and a bit more bass.
You just have to move.
“That’s why the highly-syncopated beat is so important,” said Kenton Rambsy, associate professor of African American literature. “You cannot divorce dancing. You cannot divorce the syncopation, this rhythm, this spirit, soulful music. You cannot divorce that, so that’s a huge contribution when we think about Black music in America.”
People went gaga over disco. Donna Summer, a ’60s folk-pop artist, shook the industry with “Love to Love You Baby” and eventually reigned as the “Queen of Disco.” Chic’s debut single “Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)” became a hit and launched the band’s series of commercially successful smashes, such as “Le Freak” and “Good Times.”
People of color and the LGBTQ+ community sought safety through music and gained solace through disco with songs like Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” where they looked at the then-state of society to ask critical questions and to look for ways to express themselves, Gooding said.
However, while women and the LGBTQ+ community latched onto disco, the genre was made for everyone. Gooding said any musical artist would want to be successful and have their art appreciated.
“Why would you, on the front end, restrict your audience and say, ‘It’s only for a small group of people?’” he said.
In 1977, Saturday Night Fever, a dramatic film starring John Travolta with music by the Bee Gees, drove people to the theater. The film was credited for popularizing disco music, grossing an all-time of over $220 million. Travolta and the Bee Gees became the face of disco, and the genre was seen as safe to crossover with white, straight, male, young and middle-class Americans.
“When it comes to representing the culture from a profitable standpoint, you have a white male because that was who the movie producers were thinking they needed to appeal to,” Gooding said. “They needed to appeal to the majority white aesthetic.”
The crossover contributed to disco’s downfall, also known as Disco Demolition Night, in the summer of 1979. As the genre grew in popularity, more white artists became involved in making disco records. Thus, more radio stations went from rock to all-disco. Chicago DJ Steve Dahl was fired in the Christmas of 1978 from his rock station due to this new direction.
Dahl then encouraged people to go to Comiskey Park during a Chicago White Sox doubleheader to burn down disco records, throw them like Frisbees and blow up the crate, scattering records into the air. Roughly 50,000 people joined.
In the beginning, disco was interesting and cool to everybody, Gooding said, but as more people of color and people in the LGBTQ+ community adopted it as a form of expression, it transformed into “the scourge of society.”
“All of a sudden, this [becomes a] cheap sound that’s distracting, and now we have to get rid of it,” he said.
All music genres are subject to criticism, whether it’s about the sound or political impacts, Jones said. Disco was not an exception. A 1979 Time magazine article referred to it as a “diabolical thump-and-shriek” sound.
However, Gooding said Disco Demolition Night was only one narrative that led to the end of disco, as a crowd of 50,000 people wouldn’t be able to entirely stop a genre loved by the whole nation. For him, people started to move on and develop different sounds, which also played a part in the disco hype dying down in the ’80s.
“Disco Demolition wasn’t about just disco,” he said. “I think it was also partly about the silencing of a certain group of people or groups of people — people who traditionally don’t have access to power.”
The variation
After Disco Demolition Night, the genre’s popularity diminished, but that didn’t stop it from evolving. House music, built on the foundations of disco and experimental electronic music, had flourished underground in Chicago, Detroit and New York City’s nighttime dance communities.
“Disco bursts so many of these Black music genres that we’re really seeing in the mid-to-late ’70s and ’80s,” Rambsy said.
Each place has its unique spin on disco. If Chicago house layers multiple rhythmic and melodic patterns to create a rich, danceable sound, Detroit develops techno with drum machines, synthesizers, samples and complex bass lines. New York City finds its way by developing “garage house,” which was more delicate and soulful with clear vocals and gospel influences.
The connection between hip-hop and disco was clear and direct, Rambsy said, as “Rapper’s Delight,” a 1979 hip-hop track by The Sugarhill Gang widely regarded as the foundation of the genre, sounded like a disco song. When Sylvia Robinson produced the song, she wanted to introduce hip-hop as a fun, dance culture, Rambsy said.
“The resiliency that people of color had is that, ‘OK, well, that’s interesting, but here we go again.’ And so in just a matter of literally a couple of years, to literally salvage and reproduce many of the same sounds or at least innovate them further so they could be palatable and commercially viable, I think that’s the genius of Black music,” Gooding said.
When people walked into a disco, they wanted to be the “flyest” and the “baddest,” and people are seeing the same thing in hip-hop culture, Rambsy said.
Over time, hip-hop started incorporating dancers and rappers spitting flows, but rap started with DJs making people dance rather than the rappers, he said.
Even with the growth of hip-hop, Jones said disco and house never really went away, as R&B artists in the ’90s would release a house remix to accompany their singles.
“Why? Because that’s what they played in clubs. And not just clubs here, but particularly clubs overseas in Europe, Asia, Africa,” he said.
The resurgence
While Drake and Beyoncé tore the “house” down with their 2022 releases, disco and house have made a resurgence since the early 2020s. At the beginning of the pandemic, Dua Lipa dropped Future Nostalgia, a record full of lush strings (“Love Again”), house-influenced piano chords (“Hallucinate”) and rubbery, sick bass lines (“Don’t Start Now”). The album went on to win the 2021 Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.
In August 2020, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up to release “WAP,” a raunchy, hip-hop track driven by heavy bass and drum beats. The track also sampled Frank Ski’s 1993 track “****** In This House” as the signature opening line (“There’s some ****** in this house”), which served as an homage to the Chicago house sound.
Although Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind album did not get as much recognition as Beyoncé’s Renaissance, the Canadian had dabbled into the house scene for years. “Passionfruit,” which he released in 2017, was an example of garage, low-fi house music inspired by the New York scene of the ’80s.
“Massive,” “Calling My Name” and “A Keeper” from his new album are, once again, examples of the repetitive rhythm and melody trademarked by Chicago house style.
But in Renaissance, Beyoncé’s joyous project paid full tribute to inspiration from across the dance floors in the U.S. From the Chicago house signatures in “Cozy,” the slick bass lines in “Move” and “America Has A Problem,” the New York dance-pop of “Cuff It” and then the signature New Jersey-bounce of “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé’s new album touches on the biggest milestones of Black music.
At first, Rambsy thought Renaissance was not overly political and that it was just fun dance music, but he then changed his mind after listening to the album, the samples and people’s talking points. Like a student citing sources to show their work, Beyoncé consciously listed all the samples to give credit to the house legends, he said.
Gooding said these projects from Drake and Beyoncé help generate conversations so people can make up their minds about disco.
“The idea that contemporary artists who are paying homage or looking for ways to incorporate these new sounds from another age. It just goes to show the relationship, the interconnectedness that they appreciate it and wish to still evoke it,” he said.
