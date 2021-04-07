todolist

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.

This week’s list includes an urban market, a pink fashion show and The Big Event.

The Big Event, Pretty in Pink fashion show and sunset yoga in this week’s To-Do List

Gavels are used as tap handles July 30 at Legal Draft Beer Co. 

Downtown Arlington Urban Market

Legal Draft Beer Company is hosting an urban market Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.

The market will feature local artisans, makers and farmers as vendors on the sidewalks in front of Legal Draft Beer Company in Urban Union.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Big Event, Pretty in Pink fashion show and sunset yoga in this week’s To-Do List

Students carry boxes in a line while volunteering during The Big Event at Mission Arlington in 2015. 

The Big Event

This year’s Big Event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at various locations.

The Big Event is the university’s annual day of community service, when students and local organizations team up to volunteer at locations in need around the Metroplex.

The event is free, and students can sign up via MavOrgs here.

Pretty in Pink Fashion Show

Zeta Tau Alpha is hosting a pink-themed fashion show in honor of breast cancer awareness Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Rosebud Theatre.

The winners will be picked by the crowd’s votes, in the form of monetary donations.

The event is free to attend and will be streamed here. In-person attendance will be socially distanced, and students can RSVP here.

The Big Event, Pretty in Pink fashion show and sunset yoga in this week’s To-Do List

Journalism senior Courtni Fields does yoga on April 19, 2019, at the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs courtyard.

Sunset Yoga

Campus Recreation will host Sunset Yoga, a free yoga class, at Brazos Park each Wednesday and Friday of April from 6 to 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to join, regardless of skill level. Guests can register online here.

The TFD Spring Refresh

The Financial Diet is hosting a half-day virtual lesson on how to refresh your life for spring Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The crash course will teach viewers how to keep their lives streamlined, organized and stress-free all year round.

The class costs $19, and attendees can register online here. All ticket holders will also automatically be entered for a chance to win one of two $500 gift cards.

@Sam_Knowles00

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments