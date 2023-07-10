Taylor Swift wows fans with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out and it’s ours. Once again, Taylor Swift has blown her fans away by re-recording one of her previous albums to gain the rights of her music back.

Released midnight July 7, 2023, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is the third of her re-released albums, following Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

According to Time Magazine, Swift’s previous record label, Big Machine Records, sold her songs privately to Shamrock Holdings without her consent. In retaliation, Swift decided to claim control over her work by recreating her albums that were released with Big Machine Records alongside her new label, Universal’s Republic Records.

Now, royalties from albums released as Taylor’s Version go to Swift.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) gives Swifties what they are looking for by giving her vocals a new level of maturity. It also features an additional six songs that Swift released from the vault.

From ballads about ex-boyfriends to songs about growing up, Swift explores life in your early adulthood through songs she wrote between the ages of 18 and 20.

While her new songs are just as enchanting as they were when she first released them, she has surprised her fans with a few lyric changes. "In Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)," Swift changed lyrics to avoid “slut shaming” now that she's matured and wants to send a different message to her fans.

In the original "Better than Revenge," Swift sings: “She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress.” She changed the lyrics in "Better than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)" to: “He was a moth to a flame, she was holding the matches.”

While this edit does strike controversy, it shows that Swift has changed, and she doesn’t want to put other women down in her songs.

In her song, "Innocent (Taylor’s Version)," Swift explores the moment she was publicly humiliated by rapper Kanye West at the 2009 VMA Awards. In the now infamous moment, West hijacked her award acceptance and told the crowd that Beyonce should have won the award over Swift.

“It’s okay, life’s a crowd, 32 and still growing up now,” Swift sings. Now 33 years old and reflecting on the incident, she can relate to making mistakes and still developing through adulthood.

The maturity in Swift’s voice and the album’s strong instrumentals continues to captivate her fans. Taste of Country said that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) broke records by having the most single-day streams on Spotify in 2023 so far. Additionally, Swift’s album is the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify history.

Swift’s success is no surprise — she continues to fight for her songs and her fans, giving them what they want and love.

Fans now are left to wonder what the next Taylor’s Version will be. So far, each album has been surrounded with its own basket of Easter eggs for Swifties to find. When unboxing her vinyl in a video to promote her new album, Swift sported a specific color nail pattern representing her albums as colors. In the video, she only showed a blue-polished fingernail, leading fans to think the blue is a hint representing her album 1989.

Although these songs were written about 15 years ago, they continue to be timeless and something that both she and her older fans can still relate to.

